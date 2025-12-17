The University of San Francisco Proudly Presents the 'Bill Russell Impact Classic' Inaugural Game on February 12, 2026

"It is an honor to bring Bill's legacy and the university together. USF stands firm in its admiration for what Bill Russell stood for, and we're honored to recognize his incredible achievements — on and off the basketball court." -USF President Salvador D. Aceves '83, EdD '95 Post this

This annual men's basketball event honors Russell's extraordinary achievements as he led the Dons to back-to-back national championships 70 years ago, launched a storied career in the NBA, and embodied the Jesuit ideals of leadership, equity, and service. USF has established the Bill Russell Emergency Relief Fund in his honor, offering short-term financial support for undergraduate students experiencing economic instability. To date, the fund has assisted more than 25 students.

"I understand how important it is to come home to USF, and I'm so grateful that Bill Russell's legacy is returning home to USF to be celebrated," said President Salvador D. Aceves '83, EdD '95. "It is an honor to bring Bill's legacy and the university together. USF stands firm in its admiration for what Bill Russell stood for, and we're honored to recognize his incredible achievements — on and off the basketball court — as we establish this well-deserved tribute to our alumnus, Bill Russell."

Arguably the greatest winner in the history of basketball, Russell was a two-time All-American who guided the Dons to national championships in 1955 and 1956. His defensive brilliance powered a record 55-game undefeated run, earning him the titles of NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player (1955) and West Coast Conference Player of the Year (1956). Russell also won a gold medal at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia.

After being drafted second overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1956 NBA Draft, Russell went on to be a 12-time All-Star, 11-time champion, five-time Most Valuable Player and 9-time All-NBA selection across his 13 years as a player. From 1966-1969, he also served as player-coach for the Celtics, becoming the first African-American coach for a North American professional sports team and the first African-American coach to win a professional championship. Following his time with the Celtics, Russell also coached the Seattle SuperSonics from 1973-1977 and the Sacramento Kings from 1987-1988.

To purchase your tickets for the inaugural game, please visit https://usfdons.evenue.net/event/MB2526/MBOSU. Contributions to the Bill Russell Emergency Relief Fund may be made online.

USF has teamed up with Roots of Fight on a special Bill Russell x USF legacy apparel line. Click here to view the collection.

