The University of San Francisco School of Nursing and Health Professions Launches New Bachelor of Science in Public Health Program

"This new USF Bachelor of Science in Public Health program was designed to prepare learners to improve the health of whole populations, become advocates for health equity and social justice, and lead in public health locally and globally," stated Dr. Fry-Bowers. Tweet this

The Baccalaureate in Public Health Planning Committee members included Erin Grinshteyn, associate professor; associate dean of Health Professions; Laura Chyu, assistant professor, BSPH and Masters of Public Health (MPH) Program director; Taryn Vian, MPH professor and director of the Community and Public Health Practice and Health Policy Leadership concentrations; Bryan Whaley, professor, Health Studies Director; and Brian Thornton, associate professor.

"I joined BSPH at USF because it conjoins all aspects of health and how they propel and impact each other," stated student Karima Jalloh. "From environmental health to epidemiology, physiological health, and mental health...the list goes on. This new major is a bridge for those seeking to impact the health of our communities and individuals."

BSPH student Ashton Green added, "I decided to join the BSPH at USF because I'm trying to understand health care in a more holistic and integrated manner."

"There was a lot of enthusiasm and energy among students, faculty, and staff at orientation and the first week of classes," said Laura Chyu, BSPH and MPH program director. "We have a fantastic group of diverse students."

"The new BS in Public Health is a wonderful opportunity both for our students, who are excited to develop their knowledge and practice in this field, and our communities, which desperately need well-trained public health graduates," said Erin Grinshteyn, associate dean of Health Professions. "I am so excited to see this major come to fruition here at USF, and I can't wait to see all the wonderful contributions to the field that our students will make."

About the USF School of Nursing and Health Professions

The mission of the USF School of Nursing and Health Professions is to improve the health of all populations through equitable and compassionate service, value-driven research, and innovative education of health professionals, preparing them to use their hearts, minds, and souls to change the health of the world. For more information, visit our website.

About the University of San Francisco

The University of San Francisco is a private, Jesuit Catholic university that reflects the diversity, optimism, and opportunities of the city that surrounds it. USF offers more than 230 undergraduate, graduate, professional, and certificate programs in the arts and sciences, business, law, education, and nursing and health professions. At USF, each course is an intimate learning community in which top professors encourage students to turn learning into positive action, so the students graduate equipped to do well in the world — and inspired to change it for the better. For more information, visit usfca.edu.

Media Contact

Kellie Samson, University of San Francisco, 415-601-1915, [email protected], https://www.usfca.edu/

SOURCE University of San Francisco