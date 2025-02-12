The University of San Francisco to Honor Bill Russell's Legacy with a Memorial Initiative Including the Inaugural 'Bill Russell Impact Classic'

"Bill Russell's lifelong dedication to social justice stands as a lasting example of how we encourage our students to live...as people for others, working to change the world for the better," said USF Interim President Rev. John P. Fitzgibbons, S.J. Post this

In addition to the Impact Classic, USF will establish the Bill Russell Emergency Relief Fund, offering short-term financial support for undergraduate students experiencing economic instability. Other components of the memorial initiative include the creation and installation of public displays on campus inspired by Russell's achievements and leadership in athletics and humanitarianism, and naming of the main campus thoroughfare in Russell's honor.

"Bill's storied journey with USF was one for the record books, but it was not one with an easy path. While he dominated the backboards on the court, outside of the gym he stood tall fighting for equality for all men and women," said Jeannine Russell. "I have no doubt that Bill would be proud of this partnership with USF and the impact it will bring to students in need. It has been an honor to work with USF, and I appreciate the steps they have taken to amplify Bill's legacy and to employ his spirit to inspire and make a better way for others."

Arguably the greatest collegiate basketball star of all-time, Russell was a two-time All-American who guided the Dons to back-to-back national championships in 1955 and 1956. Impressively, the defensive mastermind helped USF to a 60-game win streak – which notably included 55 historic straight wins - across his two years as he was also named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 1955 and the West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 1956. Russell also won a gold medal at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia.

"There has never been a better defensive player in the history of basketball," said former USF teammate Bill Bush. "He was strong-willed, a fierce competitor, and didn't back down from anybody. I can't remember ever playing with Russell and thinking we'd lose a game."

After being drafted second overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1956 NBA Draft, Russell went on to be a 12-time All-Star, 11-time champion, five-time Most Valuable Player and 9-time All-NBA selection across his 13 years as a player. From 1966-1969, he also served as player-coach for the Celtics, becoming the first African-American coach for a North American professional sports team and the first African-American coach to win a professional championship. Following his time with the Celtics, Russell also coached the Seattle SuperSonics from 1973-1977 and the Sacramento Kings from 1987-1988.

"Bill Russell's legacy offers invaluable lessons in human interaction," said USF Director of Athletics Larry Williams. "As educators, we couldn't be more pleased that the Bill Russell Impact Classic gives us the opportunity annually to revisit the core elements of that legacy for generations to come."

A portion of single game ticket revenue from the Bill Russell Impact Classic will be contributed towards both the Bill Russell Emergency Relief Fund and the Bill Russell 6 Foundation on an annual basis. For more information about the Bill Russell 6 Foundation, please visit http://www.BillRussell6Foundation.org.

Contributions to the Bill Russell Emergency Relief Fund may be made online here. For more information on how you may support, please visit our How to Give page. Checks may be mailed to:

University of San Francisco

Attn: Development Services

2130 Fulton St

San Francisco, CA 94117

About the University of San Francisco

The University of San Francisco is a private, Jesuit Catholic university that reflects the diversity, optimism, and opportunities of the city that surrounds it. USF offers more than 230 undergraduate, graduate, professional, and certificate programs in the arts and sciences, business, law, education, and nursing and health professions. At USF, each course is an intimate learning community in which top professors encourage students to turn learning into positive action, so the students graduate equipped to do well in the world — and inspired to change it for the better. For more information, visit usfca.edu.

Media Contact

Kellie Samson, University of San Francisco, 415-601-1915, [email protected], https://www.usfca.edu/

SOURCE University of San Francisco