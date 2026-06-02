The Untitled Nashville Hotel at Bankers Alley, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Debuts in Music City

"The Untitled Nashville Hotel at Bankers Alley is inspired by the lively, creative nature of the city and delivers a uniquely authentic experience for guests," says Levi Seidensticker, general manager, The Untitled Nashville Hotel at Bankers Alley. Post this

STORY-DRIVEN STAYS

The new aesthetic of The Untitled Nashville Hotel at Bankers Alley is carefully curated to celebrate storytelling in all forms, with specialty-crafted wallpaper from Local Language Art adorning each room and eye-catching opening storylines etched into the corridor carpets. Guests can choose from 124 thoughtfully designed guest rooms with 14 suites, including a collection of rooftop terrace suites with private balconies and breathtaking skyline views; a specialty wellness suite with an in-room Peloton bike; and a sprawling 1,744-square-foot Penthouse Suite with a wrap-around terrace overlooking the Nashville cityscape. Each of the redesigned guest rooms features mid-century modern furnishings, neutral linens and gold accents set against engaging works of art and meticulously preserved elements of the building's original architecture.

Complementing the in-room experience, a variety of onsite wellness offerings ensure guests can maintain their routine while on the go. Selections include daily yoga led by a local instructor, IV therapy and a state-of-the-art fitness center. For those who want to enjoy the outdoors, The Untitled Nashville Hotel offers convenient access to miles of trails along the Cumberland River Greenway and public green spaces such as Riverfront Park.

POLISHED PALATES

Conveying creativity in a flavorful format, neighborhood staple Gray & Dudley has been reimagined as a cocktail-driven dining destination on the ground floor of The Untitled Nashville Hotel at Bankers Alley. The menu bridges traditional Southern favorites with contemporary flavors, alongside a carefully crafted cocktail program. Highlights include a signature cotton candy-infused cocktail that pays homage to the restaurant's past life as the historic Gray & Dudley Hardware Co. building, where the world's first cotton candy machines were sold at the turn of the 20th century. The restaurant's industrial, yet warm atmosphere is anchored by an expansive custom art installation from local artist Bryce McCloud.

Gray & Dudley serves as an all-day destination, transforming from a coffee bar by day to a lively bar and restaurant at night, with specialty menus for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner daily. Breakfast service includes a grab-and-go coffee bar featuring a menu of La Colombe beverages, takeaway breakfast sandwiches and Frothy Monkey pastries alongside a versatile selection of dishes. All-day brunch highlights include a Broken Egg Breakfast Sandwich and Seasonal Waffles, and for lunch, a combination of healthy and hearty fare offers convenient options for hotel guests, nearby businesses and Nashville locals alike. In the evening, guests can expect a collaborative menu that is both explorative and approachable. No matter the occasion, Gray & Dudley delivers an accessible dining destination with something to suit every palate.

A CELEBRATION OF CREATIVITY

Built into the DNA of The Untitled Nashville Hotel at Bankers Alley is a passion and responsibility to celebrate creativity in all its forms. Throughout the lobby, common spaces and meeting rooms, guests can immerse themselves in rotating art galleries that showcase artists from across Tennessee and the South, spotlighting those with a deep story to tell. Overseen by the hotel's art curator, the gallery will evolve biannually and is open to hotel guests and the local community for daily gallery tours and a line-up of engaging, seasonal events. Guests and locals can look forward to exclusive artist receptions, creator-led workshops, live performances and more, establishing the property as a new hub of inspiration and creativity for the community. Beyond the hotel walls, guests are encouraged to follow their curiosity and explore the newly dubbed Downtown Arts District Alliance, which captures the surrounding galleries of the neighborhood, all within a short walk from the hotel.

"At its heart, The Untitled Nashville Hotel is an homage to all of the creatives in the city and represents an opportunity to engage with the cultural heartbeat of Nashville beyond its famed sounds," says Anna McKeown, art curator, The Untitled Nashville Hotel at Bankers Alley. "Our goal is to go beneath the surface and showcase the music and the maker, the painting and the painter, the food and the chef, with the hope of inspiring our guests to create something of their own during their stay with us."

Infusing music into the guest experience, The Untitled Nashville Hotel will introduce an exclusive "Listening Lounge" in partnership with Third Man Records, the legendary Nashville-based label founded by Jack White. Known for its eclectic vinyl-focused catalog, Third Man has cemented its place as a cultural powerhouse, pushing the boundaries of music and creativity. Located on the main floor of the hotel, the co-curated space will serve as an intimate sanctuary for music lovers and curious creatives, featuring a selection of signature vinyl records, live performance clips, music videos and artist interviews chosen by Third Man Records, with the option for private buyouts and specialty programming. As part of the partnership, guests of the hotel will also benefit from pop-up activations, viewing limited-edition vinyl records found throughout the hotel's decor and enjoying a shoppable collection of Third Man Records merchandise in the lobby.

THE ART OF GATHERING

The Untitled Nashville Hotel at Bankers Alley will build on the dynamic destination of Music City, offering over 10,000 square feet of thoughtfully curated event spaces across seven art-filled settings. Options include contemporary art galleries that double as inspiring meeting spaces and a sprawling rooftop terrace, with the largest space able to accommodate a 120-guest seated dinner or 200-guest reception. For more intimate events, a selection of smaller meeting rooms, private dining spaces and a boardroom are available. Recognized as one of the most unique wedding venues in the city, The Untitled Nashville Hotel at Bankers Alley is the perfect backdrop for celebrations and special occasions, with its art collection serving as a natural backdrop.

As part of Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a portfolio of independent hotels woven into the fabric of their destinations, guests can also enjoy the benefits of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program, including earning points and accessing exclusive member benefits.

The Untitled Nashville Hotel at Bankers Alley is located at 221 2nd Avenue adjacent to the historic Bankers Alley and just steps from major attractions including Ryman Auditorium, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nissan Stadium, Bridgestone Arena, Ascend Amphitheater and more. For more information on the hotel or to make a reservation, visit the website.

Read more about Tapestry Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/tapestry.

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About The Untitled Nashville Hotel at Bankers Alley, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

The Untitled Nashville Hotel at Bankers Alley features 124 elevated guest rooms with 14 suites, including a collection of rooftop terrace suites with private balconies and breathtaking skyline views; a specialty wellness suite with an in-room Peloton bike; and a sprawling 1,744-square-foot Penthouse Suite with a wrap-around terrace. On the ground floor, guests and locals can enjoy the reimagined Gray & Dudley restaurant, an art-filled dining destination that fuses a standout cocktail program with a menu of shareable, locally inspired dishes. Marking a new phase of hospitality off Broadway, The Untitled Nashville Hotel at Bankers Alley serves as a dynamic new locale for groups and social gatherings, with 10,000 square feet of meeting and special event space, where each venue is outfitted with artwork from the hotel's curated collection that exclusively celebrates local and Southern artists.

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of over 200 independent hotels each with an original, vibrant personality, encouraging guests to enjoy off-the-beaten-path experiences in destinations worth exploring. While each property has a unique story to share that comes to life through uplifting design and unique food & beverage, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience Tapestry Collection by Hilton by booking at tapestrycollectionbyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tapestry Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/tapestry, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns 92 premium-branded, rooms-oriented, high-margin, urban-centric hotels located within the heart of demand locations. The Company's hotels are geographically diverse and concentrated in major urban markets that provide multiple demand generators from business, leisure, and other travelers. For more information, please visit the website at www.rljlodgingtrust.com.

Media Contact

Media Contact, The Untitled Nashville Hotel at Bankers Alley, 1 706-316-1986, [email protected]

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