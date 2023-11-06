The Unwoke Market Can Now Quench Their Thirst While Also Enjoying Satire Courtesy of New Woke Tears™ Water

"We aren't the first anti-woke bottled water brand, we're just the funnier one – it's a Coke and Pepsi situation with room for all in the marketplace," said Kyle Taran, CEO & Founder. Post this

Woke Tears Water thinks everyone has the right to believe what they want, and they have the right to say why it is dumb. As a spin on the now commonly known company DEI statements - that recently became almost mandatory - Woke Tears Water has a "DIE" statement for its brand, which in brief states:

Diversity: We are committed to ridiculing a diverse range of opinions held by diverse groups of people. Diversity is our strength and their weakness.

Inclusivity: We are committed to providing our customers with the most inclusive beverage on the planet: people of all colors drink it, animals drink it, even plants drink it.

Equity: We are committed to promoting its true meaning – the money value of a property or of an interest in a property in excess of claims or liens against it.

"We aren't the first anti-woke bottled water brand, we're just the funnier one – it's a Coke and Pepsi situation with room for all in the marketplace," said Kyle Taran, CEO & Founder. "We live in a world where a new vindictive ideology, obsessed with victimhood and poisoned with narcissism and envy, has infected the minds of a whole generation and captured the boardrooms of national corporations, school districts, college campuses, and government offices. Even such mundane things as supporting one's favorite sports team or buying running shoes, beer, or chocolate often can't be done without inadvertently providing support to a cause that seeks to impose the only permissible, politically correct, viewpoint or vision of reality. This ideology seems to ban parody itself and rob people of their sense of humor. We're changing that - let's drink up, have fun, and make hydration great again!"

Woke Tears Water can be purchased only at https://woketearswater.com/collections/water. A single 16.9 oz bottle is $9.95, 24-count 12 oz is $36.99, 24-count 16.9 oz is $39.99 (available with blue or green label) and for these four options, shipping is included. The 36 cases of 24-count 16.9 oz is $699.00, and the macroaggression order of 72 cases of 24-count 16.9 oz is $999.00, note shipping is customized and billed separately for these two bulk orders.

