'The Upside of Disruption' by Future Trends Expert Terence Mauri Released Today

"The future isn't just about tech or trends. It's about mindsets and choices, too. Let's not waste one of the biggest reframing moments in our lifetimes because when volatility is high, not taking a risk is a risk," remarks Terence Mauri.

Amid rising pressure to perform, and our human bias that craves certainty, many leaders miss the upside. By challenging the myth that risk and volatility are to be avoided at all costs, Mauri instead embraces change with a future-forward mindset, exploring disruption's distinct advantages and how to transform it into a tailwind for laser-like focus and strategic courage.

Mauri's game-changing approach prepares today's leaders for the future by revealing:

How to unlock cultures of courage over conformity





Why good leaders learn, but great leaders unlearn





How to strengthen the future readiness muscle





Actionable strategies that help harness the upside of disruption

With compelling examples from Amazon, Apple, and Google, to Uber, Tesla, and today's leading-edge startups, Mauri applies a unique 'DARE' framework of Data, Agility, Risk, and Evolution, empowering leaders to make their own agile choices and adapt their mindsets to transform disruption into action.

About the Author:

Terence Mauri is a world-leading expert on the future of leadership, AI, and disruption. As the founder of the future trends think tank Hack Future Lab and acclaimed author, Mauri is the mind behind the movement for leaders to find the upside of disruption and rethink leadership for a post-AI world. Mauri's actionable insights and myth-busting thinking have been featured in The Economist, Forbes, Inc. BBC, Reuters, Business Insider, and The Drucker Forum. He has been described as "an influential and outspoken expert on the future of leadership" by Thinkers50, the global authority on today's top business thinkers. Follow Terence on X @terencemauri or visit www.terencemauri.com.

About the Book:

The Upside of Disruption: The Path to Leading and Thriving in the Unknown

By Terence Mauri

Wiley; (September 4, 2024)

ISBN: 978-1394192601 ; Hardcover; 240 pages

https://www.amazon.com/Upside-Disruption-Path-Leading-Thriving/dp/1394192606

