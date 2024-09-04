'The Upside of Disruption' by Future Trends Expert Terence Mauri Released Today

The latest book by acclaimed future trends thinker Terence Mauri – "The Upside of Disruption: The Path to Leading and Thriving in the Unknown" is published today by Wiley in collaboration with Thinkers50, a global authority on today's top business thinkers.
In it, Mauri reveals how business leaders with the right mindsets and choices can unlock the significant upside of disruption, turning barriers into breakthroughs. Today's leaders navigate an increasingly volatile and complex world, facing uncharted forces from AI-driven disruption to talent scarcity and geopolitical risk. Yet we often overestimate the risks of bold decisions and underestimate the downside of standing still.
Amid rising pressure to perform, and our human bias that craves certainty, many leaders miss the upside. By challenging the myth that risk and volatility are to be avoided at all costs, Mauri instead embraces change with a future-forward mindset, exploring disruption's distinct advantages and how to transform it into a tailwind for laser-like focus and strategic courage.
Mauri's game-changing approach prepares today's leaders for the future by revealing:
- How to unlock cultures of courage over conformity
- Why good leaders learn, but great leaders unlearn
- How to strengthen the future readiness muscle
- Actionable strategies that help harness the upside of disruption
With compelling examples from Amazon, Apple, and Google, to Uber, Tesla, and today's leading-edge startups, Mauri applies a unique 'DARE' framework of Data, Agility, Risk, and Evolution, empowering leaders to make their own agile choices and adapt their mindsets to transform disruption into action.
About the Author:
Terence Mauri is a world-leading expert on the future of leadership, AI, and disruption. As the founder of the future trends think tank Hack Future Lab and acclaimed author, Mauri is the mind behind the movement for leaders to find the upside of disruption and rethink leadership for a post-AI world. Mauri's actionable insights and myth-busting thinking have been featured in The Economist, Forbes, Inc. BBC, Reuters, Business Insider, and The Drucker Forum. He has been described as "an influential and outspoken expert on the future of leadership" by Thinkers50, the global authority on today's top business thinkers. Follow Terence on X @terencemauri or visit www.terencemauri.com.
About the Book:
The Upside of Disruption: The Path to Leading and Thriving in the Unknown
By Terence Mauri
Wiley; (September 4, 2024)
ISBN: 978-1394192601 ; Hardcover; 240 pages
https://www.amazon.com/Upside-Disruption-Path-Leading-Thriving/dp/1394192606
