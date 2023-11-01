The U.S. Army to Deploy AI and Robotics for Enhanced Mobility and Protection, in National Defense Consortium Project

"The advanced technology, when combined into a System of Systems, will highlight the promise of robotics and AI to enhance a platoon's performance on the battlefield." Post this

The NAMC team for this effort is comprised of eight consortium members, including Auburn University, Bounce Imaging, Charles River Analytics, Inc., DPI LLC, KEF Robotics Inc., Lockheed Martin, Persistent Systems LLC, and Raytheon BBN. Integration efforts will begin in October of 2023, with the final demonstration scheduled for September 2024. Their proposal is being funded by the Ground Vehicle Robots (GVR) group under the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC).

NAMC membership includes 500+ innovative organizations, including academia, nonprofits, and traditional and non-traditional defense contractors. These organizations provide specific expertise in developing manned and unmanned autonomy-enabled Ground Vehicle Systems and related technologies for US military personnel on the front lines.

About the National Advanced Mobility Consortium: The National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC) provides professional opportunities and connections that result in cutting-edge technology for the United States Military. As one of the longest-serving Department of Defense (DoD) consortiums and a non-profit organization, NAMC is a bridge between the DoD and the member organizations that can complete high-priority government projects. NAMC exists to foster member-driven innovations that ensure efficiency, effectiveness, and victory for the US Military. For more information, visit www.NAMConsortium.org.

