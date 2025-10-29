The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Acquires Historic Former BET Campus, Launching a New Era of Business, Innovation, and Economic Power

"This campus is more than a building, it's a living symbol of what happens when we claim our space, own our future, and build institutions that empower businesses to thrive." — Ron Busby Sr. Post this

More than a milestone for USBC, the acquisition represents a transformational investment in the city's economic future. It strengthens Washington, D.C.'s position as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural advancement, driving job creation, small business expansion, and generational wealth for years to come.

For over 16 years, USBC has been the national voice of Black businesses. With this milestone, USBC enters a new era as the global voice of Black enterprise.

Ron Busby Sr., President & CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., stated: "When I reflect on the journey of the U.S. Black Chambers over the past 16 years, I see a story of resilience, vision, and progress. This campus is the next chapter of that story — not just a building, but a living symbol of what happens when we claim our space, own our future, and build institutions that outlast us. The USBC Innovation Campus is about more than today's entrepreneurs; it's about ensuring that generations to come inherit a place where their ideas, voices, and businesses can thrive."

Leadership & Vision

The successful acquisition of the historic BET Campus was guided by the strategic leadership of Ron Busby Sr., President & CEO; Antwanye Ford, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors; Necole Parker, CEO of The ELOCEN Group and USBC Board Member; Rashad Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer of The ELOCEN Group; and Alisa Joseph, Chief Operating Officer of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Their collective vision and steadfast commitment united public and private partners to bring this once-in-a-generation investment in Black enterprise to fruition.

The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. extends its deepest gratitude to its Board of Directors for their steadfast leadership and unwavering support in bringing this historic vision to life. Their guidance and commitment were instrumental in securing the future home of Black business excellence.

Why Now. Why This Campus.

Just blocks from Union Market and surrounded by billions of dollars in new development, the USBC Innovation Campus is uniquely positioned to become the nation's premier headquarters for business growth and advancement. Designed as a one-of-a-kind destination, the campus will offer:

Training & Development — Best-in-class entrepreneurial training centers, learning labs, workshops, and specialized programming that equip business owners with the knowledge, skills, and strategies to achieve long-term success.





Business Resources, Incubators & Accelerators — Comprehensive support for startups, small businesses, and chambers of commerce through incubator and accelerator programs, hands-on technical assistance, and resources to help companies navigate today's economy and scale for the future.





Commercial Growth & Flexible Workspaces — Office leasing options are available for small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. Co-working space is available for solopreneurs, students, and emerging enterprises, and there are warehousing and expansion opportunities.





Media & Content Creation — State-of-the-art podcast and production studios to amplify creative voices and fuel digital storytelling. The campus will also be the permanent home of NABOB and USBC Media's production house, creating a national hub for broadcasting and content creation innovation.





Dining & Community — From a full-service restaurant for dining and networking to a distinguished cigar lounge for connection and collaboration, the campus will encompass lifestyle spaces fostering community.





Workforce Innovation & Development — Job creation and career pipeline initiatives that connect talent to high-quality employment opportunities, while preparing entrepreneurs, students, and professionals to thrive in the future of work.

More than a headquarters, the USBC Innovation Campus will stand as an epicenter of economic development, advocacy, innovation, and culture, a blueprint for the future of commerce, media, and equitable community growth.

More Than a Building. It's a Movement.

The USBC Innovation Campus will act as a community staple designed for creators, entrepreneurs, chamber leaders, and innovators alike. Whether through virtual office options, co-working spaces, business incubators, or content creation studios, the campus will serve as a one-stop destination for the future of small businesses.

As part of this historic moment, USBC has launched its "Power the Legacy" Capital Campaign, a multi-year fundraising initiative inviting individuals, corporations, and foundations to partner in building this future.

Contributions will fund the development of training centers, technology infrastructure, and community spaces that directly impact thousands of businesses nationwide.

For more information about the USBC Innovation Campus and to support the "Power the Legacy" Campaign, visit https://usblackchambers.org/usbc-campus/ or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Corporate Communications, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., 1 (202) 463-8722, [email protected], https://usblackchambers.org/

SOURCE U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.