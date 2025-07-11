2025 AAEA annual meeting organized symposium

MILWAUKEE, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 AAEA Annual Meeting Organized Symposium, "The U.S.-China Agricultural Trade Relationship: Where Does it Go from Here?" will look at the U.S.-China agricultural trade relationship has been through ups and downs since China joined the WTO in 2001. China became the number one agricultural importer globally and also for U.S. producers, but then reduced procurement from the U.S. during the 2018-2019 trade tensions only to shoot back up again in 2020-2022, but has tapered off since then as China has procured more from other countries. This session brings specialists in agricultural trade with China from government, academia, and industry to review the trade relationship over the last two decades and discuss possible future scenarios.

Panelists in this session:

Seth Meyer, USDA, Office of the Chief Economist

Jason Grant, Virginia Tech

Sandro Steinbach, North Dakota State University

Bryan Lohmar, California Polytechnic State University. San Luis Obispo

This session will take place on July 29 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm in the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in the Directors Row H room.

