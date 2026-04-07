The Veer Cruiser Beach Essentials Recognized by Parents 2026 Best for Baby Awards

"From the beginning, our goal has been to help families get out and explore more together," said Nick McKay, Co-Founder and CEO of Veer. Post this

The Cruiser Beach Essentials pairs the brand's signature Cruiser – widely known as the world's first stroller-wagon crossover – with the purpose-built Beach Wheel Kit to create a seamless, sand-ready family transport system. The Cruiser Beach Essentials bundle helps families move effortlessly across sand without compromising comfort, safety or convenience.

At the core of the bundle is the Veer Cruiser, blending the maneuverability and safety of a premium stroller with the versatility and durability of a wagon. With seating for two, integrated cup holders and a snack tray, it's built to support full-day outings with ease. The Beach Wheel Kit enhances performance on sand with oversized inflatable tires, corrosion-resistant hardware and a quick, push-button wheel swap system that lets families adapt their Cruiser in seconds.

"From the beginning, our goal has been to help families get out and explore more together," said Nick McKay, Co-Founder and CEO of Veer. "Beach days are one of those moments that sound simple but quickly become complicated when you're carrying kids and gear across sand. Cruiser Beach Essentials is the result of listening to a common family's pain point and building a solution that makes that experience feel easy. We're proud to be recognized by Parents for creating products that combine performance, durability and real-world ease."

The Cruiser Beach Essentials, along with Veer's full lineup of premium accessories, is available at goveer.com.

About Veer

The Veer brand launched in 2017 with a mission of making the outdoors more accessible to families with little ones. The Veer Cruiser was the first of its kind: a hybrid with the functionality and conveniences of a premium stroller, and the rugged performance and fun of an all-terrain wagon. The Switchback launched as a continuation of Veer's vision, delivering unprecedented flexibility in family adventure gear. After years of development and reviews, the City Collection brings much-requested features to life for the curious, the explorer, the precocious, and the wild at heart.

For more on Veer, please visit: https://goveer.com/

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Veer, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://goveer.com

SOURCE Veer