The Vessel Group Expands Leadership Team and Announces EMEA & APAC Growth

The Vessel Group announces leadership expansion and growth into EMEA and APAC, strengthening global advisory capabilities in energy trading, risk, and technology transformation.

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vessel Group (VG), a global advisory and consulting firm specializing in energy trading, risk management, and enabling technologies, today announced a strategic expansion of its leadership team alongside formal growth into the EMEA and APAC regions.

This expansion reflects The Vessel Group's continued momentum and increasing demand from global clients seeking deep domain expertise across Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM/CTRM), Treasury technology, ERP/SAP, compliance, and operational optimization. The firm's international growth will be led by George Bradshaw, who has been appointed to oversee expansion across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

George brings decades of global leadership experience across energy trading, technology delivery, and complex transformation programs. His background includes building and leading international teams, advising trading organizations through system implementations and upgrades, and serving as a trusted partner to senior executives navigating operational scale, regulatory complexity, and technology change.

The expansion also coincides with recent senior leadership additions across commercial development, strategy and finance, and practice leadership—positioning The Vessel Group for its next phase of growth while reinforcing its commitment to clients.

The Vessel Group partners with energy and commodity organizations across upstream, midstream, downstream, renewables, and power markets. The firm is known for bridging business, risk, and technology—helping clients select, implement, optimize, and support mission-critical platforms while delivering measurable business outcomes.

"This expansion represents a natural and important next step for The Vessel Group," said Dennis Hatchett, CEO of The Vessel Group. "Our clients are operating globally, and they are asking for partners who can meet them where they are—both geographically and strategically. By strengthening our leadership team and expanding into EMEA and APAC, we're positioning VG to support our clients' most complex initiatives while staying true to what defines us: good work, with good people."

