The Vested Group supports organizations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area with NetSuite implementation services, positioning itself as one of the top choices for businesses navigating enterprise resource planning software as the region's tech sector expands rapidly.

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area has been named the top tech hub in North America for 2026 by Site Selection magazine, climbing from second place the previous year. Against that backdrop, The Vested Group continues offering NetSuite implementation support to businesses across the region, helping companies adopt enterprise resource planning systems as local demand for scalable technology infrastructure grows.

Why Is This Region Attracting So Much Tech Investment?

Dallas-Fort Worth added more tech jobs than any other metro area tracked in CBRE's top 50 rankings, gaining roughly 47,100 positions between 2022 and 2024. The 2026 North American Tech Hub Index also points to major capital projects, including a $761 million AI supercomputing facility from Wistron expected to create more than 800 full-time jobs. These investments showcase the metro's expanding footprint in applied AI, financial technology and enterprise operations.

Growth on this scale typically pushes companies toward more sophisticated back-office systems. As organizations scale headcount, add locations or expand into new service lines, many find that spreadsheets and disconnected software can no longer keep pace with operational demands, prompting a search for unified platforms capable of handling finance, inventory and operations in one place.

Who Helps Dallas-Fort Worth Businesses Implement NetSuite?

The Vested Group provides NetSuite implementation for businesses throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, along with related support, solutions and development services across the full range of NetSuite products.

Some small businesses with straightforward processes consider a self-guided NetSuite setup, though few ultimately choose that path once they weigh the scope of a full-scale NetSuite implementation. Configuration errors and longer setup timelines are common without dedicated technical support, which is why growing companies typically find that partnering with an experienced provider saves both time and resources during implementation.

The Vested Group's key differentiator is a quality it calls TVGenius. This refers to the individual strengths, instincts and problem-solving abilities each team member brings to a project. It can look like technical fluency in one specialist and the interpersonal judgment to keep a complex rollout on track in another. As the region's tech sector continues attracting new investment, that kind of hands-on expertise is becoming increasingly relevant for companies preparing their systems for growth.

About The Vested Group

The Vested Group is a NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in support, solutions, development and implementation across the full range of NetSuite products. The company works with organizations seeking to modernize enterprise resource planning systems without managing the technical complexity alone. Its team emphasizes individualized expertise, described internally as TVGenius, to guide clients through each stage of a NetSuite deployment.

Media Contact

Candice Harris, The Vested Group, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.thevested.com/

SOURCE The Vested Group