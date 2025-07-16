The Vietnam War Changed Lives In Ways Many Of Us Don't Comprehend

Xulon Press presents an original work of historical fiction.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Blake Avera shares a glimpse into the lives of everyday people during the Vietnam War era in The End Of Play ($22.49, paperback, 9798868521287; $9.99, e-book, 9798868521294).
Many would say that Tom Harrison had an idyllic childhood. Born in 1950s America to a rich family in Texas, he had a great start before the entire country became embroiled in a conflict halfway across the world. This conflict would eventually cost Tom his friends, his wife, and his only child. He fights to save his world while he continues to struggle with God and the reality of the new world in which he finds himself.
"My inspiration comes from the Vietnam veterans who have been my patients, that I have operated on and taken care of in my 35 years of practicing ophthalmology," said Avera.
Blake Avera is an American writer, and this is his second novel. He loves to read about history, and his extensive reading about the Vietnam War led to this latest book. Recently retired from eye surgery, he still sees patients, but he has more time for family and grandchildren along with his love of golf, tennis, and scouting out a new bird sighting.
Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The End Of Play is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
