The Village at Buckland Court Assisted Living Community Named One of the Country's Best by U.S. News & World Report for Third Straight Year

Forty-four Benchmark communities throughout the Northeast received a total of 62 U.S. News awards, the highest number achieved since the program's inception.

"Our communities are continually pursuing excellence, so it's exciting to see their hard work and dedication reflected in the highest numbers of Benchmark awards earned to date," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "Really getting to know our residents and providing experiences that nurture connections and enhance quality of life is one of the many ways we stand apart, and we're excited to see that commitment validated, once again, by our residents and their families."

The Village's care and experiences spans independent assisted living to specialized memory care assisted living for those who would benefit from a more secure, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including an art gallery, billiards room, demonstration kitchen, recreation room, library, private dining room and outdoor courtyards with walking paths.

The Village's award-winning Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer's and dementia to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and trained in memory loss, communication and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment prosper. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

"Our associates are really committed to caring for our residents like they would their own family members, and we are thrilled that our dedication has been recognized by an industry leader like U.S. News," said Allyson Sweeney, MSW, executive director of The Village at Buckland Court. "Whether it's the personalized care we provide or engaging programs that keeps our residents connected, each and every day we strive to be the absolute best."

For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.

"Best Senior Living reflects U.S. News' commitment to helping families navigate the important – albeit time-consuming – decision of researching and choosing a senior living community through trusted, data-backed community ratings," said Sumita Singh, general manager of Health at U.S. News. "We are proud to recognize those communities that stand out as 'Best' by providing exceptional care and satisfaction, as directly expressed by residents and family members of residents who live and thrive in these communities."

For more information about The Village at Buckland Court, click here or go to its U.S. News profile at https://health.usnews.com/best-senior-living/benchmark-at-The Village-1877.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2023, Benchmark communities received 53 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

