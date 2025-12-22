The Village at East Farms & American Parkinson Disease Association Partner to Present 'Ask the Doctor' Event on January 23

Renowned Hartford HealthCare Chase Family Movement Disorder Center Neurologist Dr. Benjamin Dorfman to Address Parkinson's Treatments & More

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Village at East Farms, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, today announced an exclusive event for those diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, their caregivers and loved ones. On January 23, East Farms is partnering with the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) to host Ask the Doctor, presented by Hartford HealthCare Chase Family Movement Disorder Center neurologist and movement disorders specialist, Dr. Benjamin Dorfman.

Parkinson's disease affects more than one million people in the U.S., including approximately 10,000 in Connecticut, which is higher than the national average. Nationally, it is the second most common neurodegenerative disease next to Alzheimer's.

At Ask the Doctor, attendees will have the opportunity to address common concerns, including symptoms, management options and treatments.

Based in Torrington, Dr. Dorfman has over 18 years of experience researching and treating Parkinson's disease and other neurological disorders. He has been with Hartford HealthCare for four and a half years and previously served as a movement disorders fellow at Mount Sinai Hospital. He received his medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and his bachelor's in neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University. He is a board-certified neurologist.

Ask the Doctor will take place on January 23 starting at 2PM at The Village at East Farms in Waterbury, which is located at 180 Scott Road off I-84. The event is complimentary however, space is limited and RSVP is required. To RSVP, call Randi Bellemare at 203.841.8607 or email [email protected].

The Village at East Farms also hosts several complimentary Parkinson's events each month as part of its mission to support people with Parkinson's and their caregivers in Waterbury, Naugatuck, Cheshire, Prospect, Waterbury, Woodbury, Wolcott and surrounding towns. On the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 1PM, in partnership with APDA and Powerback Rehab, Parkinson's Power Up Fitness Classes are offered by certified personal trainer, Kristen Frank, with the goal of enhancing strength, balance, mobility and overall well-being. Also, on the first Saturday of each month at 10AM a support group is offered.

About Benchmark

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 69 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 28 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

