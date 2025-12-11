The Village at East Farms Assisted Living Community Offering Monthly Groups & Classes to Help Support Local Seniors

Parkinson's Disease Fitness Classes, Alzheimer's/Dementia Support Group and Bereavement Support Offered at Waterbury Senior Assisted Living Community

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Village at East Farms, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, is offering several complimentary, in-person classes and community support groups this winter and all year long to help support seniors and their loved ones with common challenges.

Starting in January, in partnership with the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) and Powerback Rehab, on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 1PM Parkinson's Power Up Fitness Classes are offered by certified personal trainer, Kristen Frank. The goal is to help participants strengthen their balance and mobility, and enhance overall well-being with evidence-based techniques and tailored exercises that address the unique needs of those with Parkinson's.

On the first Wednesday of each month at 11AM, there is an Alzheimer's and Dementia Support Group for those who are in the early stages, as well as caregivers. Featuring both peer and professional-led groups, the purpose is to provide vital emotional support, advice and resources.

On the third Thursday of each month at 4PM, a Bereavement Support Group is also offered, providing a safe space for people grieving a loss, share experiences and learn coping strategies. Peers and professional facilitators help participants feel less alone and help them navigate the grief process by providing tools and empathy.

For over 27 years, The Village at East Farms has been a resource for families in Waterbury, Naugatuck, Cheshire, Prospect, Waterbury, Woodbury, Wolcott and surrounding towns that are dealing with the complexities of aging. In addition to offering award-winning assisted living and memory care provided by tenured staff, the community is committed to being a resource for the Naugatuck Valley region.

All support groups and classes take place at The Village at East Farms in Waterbury, which is located at 180 Scott Road off I-84. To RSVP, call Randi Bellemare at 203.841.8607 or email [email protected].

About Benchmark

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 69 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 28 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

