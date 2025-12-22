The Village at Las Campanas: A New, and Final, Chapter at Santa Fe's Premier Community

Las Campanas Realty is set to debut The Village, the final and largest neighborhood development in Las Campanas, marking the most significant addition to the community in recent history. Scheduled for a preliminary release in early 2026, The Village will introduce 38 custom home sites and 62 new luxury homes, many with unobstructed views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez Mountains.

SANTA FE, N.M., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Village will be the only new development in Las Campanas to feature a dedicated resident amenity—a planned community space envisioned to include gathering areas and recreation facilities. Open to all residents, this amenity is designed to foster connection and a "community within a community," enhancing the lifestyle for both new and longtime homeowners.

The Village neighborhood is being presented by Las Campanas Realty, the only on-site brokerage specializing in the community's unique properties and lifestyle. "The Village is more than just a new neighborhood. From the rare golf course home sites to the planned resident amenities, every detail is designed to enhance the experience of living in Las Campanas and offer something truly special to our buyers. Gabrielle Ruelas said.

Custom home sites along the golf course will average one acre, offering a rare opportunity to own residential property that has never before been bought or sold. Las Campanas Realty will be accepting reservations for these golf course sites in advance of sales, allowing buyers to secure a site during neighborhood construction.

Las Campanas Highlights:

Located 15 minutes from downtown Santa Fe

4,700 acres of open space and 16 miles of hiking/biking trails

Two 18-Hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses

Spa, tennis, and fitness center

46,000-square-foot clubhouse with two restaurants

Premier equestrian center

The launch of The Village reflects more than a decade of strategic development, following successful neighborhood rollouts including Black Mesa, Tesoro Enclave, and Mesa de Oro.

The preliminary property release for The Village is anticipated in Q1 2026, with sales beginning in early 2026.

About Las Campanas Realty:

Las Campanas Realty is an on-site real estate brokerage specializing in luxury properties in the Las Campanas community and throughout Santa Fe, New Mexico. Las Campanas Realty has established itself as a fixture in the local real estate industry, specializing in luxury homes, new construction, and homesites within the prestigious Las Campanas community and throughout Santa Fe.

Gabrielle Ruelas, VP of Sales, Las Campanas Realty, 1 505-920-2148, [email protected], lascampanas.com

