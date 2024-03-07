The Village at Willow Crossings Resident Care Associate Receives National Recognition for Inspired Caregiving & Service

"I am honored and humbled to be named a McKnight's Women of Distinction. Since I was young, taking care of older people, and helping to heal those with Alzheimer's, dementia and other disorders has been my life's work." -Carol Gordon, resident care associate, The Village at Willow Crossings Post this

Gordon was recognized for not only going out of her way daily to sit and talk with her memory care assisted living residents, but also to pamper and sing with them.

"I am honored and humbled to be named a McKnight's Women of Distinction," said Gordon. "Since I was young, taking care of older people, and helping to heal those with Alzheimer's, dementia and other disorders has been my life's work. I believe strongly that the power of touch can transform lives and see every day the positive impact it has on my residents. I genuinely love caring for and working every day to celebrate them."

Gordon cared for Sue Reardon of Mansfield's mother, Joan, for several years before her passing. "My mom was a nurse and always took care of her patients," said Reardon. "She knew what a good caregiver Carol was and grew very close with her. Carol would sing to my mom to make her feel special. She would anticipate my mom's needs. As a family, we felt so relieved to have someone like Carol taking care of our mom when we couldn't be there. My mom loved her, and it was very clear to us just how special Carol is."

The Village at Willow Crossings is the only assisted living community in the greater Mansfield area to have earned U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living designation. Last year, the assisted living with memory care community earned both Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care excellence awards.

Their care and experiences spans independent assisted living to specialized memory care for those who would benefit from a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including an indoor pool, English Pub, tearoom, recreation room, fitness and wellness centers, library, hair salon, private dining room and outdoor courtyards with walking paths.

Willow Crossings' award-winning Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer's and dementia to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

