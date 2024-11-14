The Vinyl Institute Honors BJ Hebert with 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award

The Vinyl Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award was established in honor of the Vinyl Institute's founding director, Roy T. Gottesman, and recognizes outstanding service to the vinyl industry during a person's career.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI) presented BJ Hebert, formerly of OxyChem, with the Vinyl Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award at its 2024 annual meeting. The Lifetime Achievement Award was established to recognize outstanding service to the vinyl industry over a person's career.

"We are proud to recognize BJ Hebert's hard work for our industry with this year's Lifetime Achievement Award," said Ned Monroe, president & CEO of the VI. "BJ spent decades advocating for our industry, working in various roles from manufacturing to SVP of basic chemicals, eventually serving as President and Chief Operating Officer of Chevron Phillips Chemical and President of OxyChem. BJ is a shining example of what it means to be a mentor, both in his work preparing the new generation of employees and his giving back to education and local charity."

BJ earned his B.S. in chemical engineering from McNeese State University and an MBA from Southern Methodist University. BJ serves on the advisory board of The Jasper Department of Chemical Engineering at University of Texas at Tyler. He also serves on the board of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, where he helps to build houses and teach financial literacy.

