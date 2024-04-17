The Vinyl Institute Presents Representatives Molinaro, Slotkin, and Caraveo with 2024 Congressional Champions Awards

The Vinyl Institute (VI) presented Representatives Marc Molinaro (R-NY-19), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI-7), and Yadira Caraveo (D-CO-8), with the Vinyl Institute's Congressional Champion Awards.

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, presented Representatives Marc Molinaro (R-NY-19), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI-7), and Yadira Caraveo (D-CO-8), with the Vinyl Institute's Congressional Champion Awards. The trio of lawmakers introduced the Leveraging Efficiency Awareness for Pumping Systems (LEAPS) Act in September of 2023, which will improve agricultural efficiency and support American-made plastic manufacturing jobs.

The Vinyl Institute's Congressional Champion Award was established by the VI in 2019 to honor Members of Congress who have advanced the vinyl industry's legislative priorities in their states and districts; respond effectively to constituents' needs and concerns; and support commonsense legislation that uses taxpayer dollars responsibly in addressing the critical needs of the nation and keeps our economy strong and thriving. It is presented annually.

"The members of the Vinyl Institute are honored to recognize these three lawmakers with this award for their efforts on Capitol Hill," said Ned Monroe, president and CEO of the Vinyl Institute. "The LEAPS Act recognizes the indispensable nature and versatility of PVC pipes, which have a proven track record of over half a century for delivering clean water. The Vinyl Institute and our members extend our thanks to Representatives Molinaro, Slotkin, and Caraveo for crafting this common-sense bill that will benefit American agriculture, manufacturing, and the environment."

"Thank you to the Vinyl Institute for this recognition," said Representative Molinaro. "I'm proud to spearhead crucial bipartisan legislation that will improve efficiency for farmers, decrease production costs, support manufacturing jobs, and work toward a cleaner environment. This is a win-win for Upstate New York, farmers and workers. I am grateful for the hard work and support of the Vinyl Institute and look forward to our continued work together."

"I appreciate this recognition. I introduced the bipartisan LEAPS Act because I've heard directly from farmers about the need for clarity on which energy efficient options are available to them, including the option of vinyl PVC pipe," said Representative Slotkin. "The LEAPS Act will clear up confusion, and I'm looking forward to supporting energy efficient tech here in Congress and hope to move this legislation forward in the Farm Bill."

Previous winners of the award include Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC-7) in 2023, Senator John Boozman (R-AR) in 2022, Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Tom Carper (D-DE) in 2021, Representative Grace Flores Napolitano (D-CA-31) in 2020, and the inaugural winner Representative John Katko (R-NY-24) in 2019.

About the Vinyl Institute

The Vinyl Institute, founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade organization representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, and vinyl additives and modifiers. The Vinyl Institute serves as the voice for the vinyl industry, engaging industry stakeholders in shaping the future of the vinyl industry. The U.S. vinyl industry encompasses nearly 3,000 vinyl manufacturing facilities, more than 350,000 employees, and an overall economic value of $54B. To learn more about the Vinyl Institute, please visit vinylinfo.org.

