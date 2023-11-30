The Vinyl Institute Recognizes 2023 Industry Partners of the Year

– Mike Patel (Teknor Apex) and Jim Gray (Vestolit) –

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI) presented Mike Patel of Teknor Apex and Jim Gray of Vestolit its 2023 Industry Partners of Year Awards at this year's annual meeting in New York City. The Industry Partner of the Year award recognizes allies who have made unique and valuable contributions on behalf of the industry's outreach, advocacy, and education programs.

"Mike and Jim have each shown an exemplary commitment to the vinyl industry in their respective decades of experience," said Ned Monroe, president and CEO of the Vinyl Institute. "Mike has made a lasting impact on our industry, particularly when his efforts in the 2000s fended off competition and enabled PVC wire and cable materials to flourish. Jim's four-decade commitment to sustainability, advocacy, and collaboration has helped to protect and grow our industry. The Vinyl Institute proudly congratulates Mike Patel and Jim Gray on these well-deserved honors."

Mike began his career in the PVC industry at Essex Wire and Cable in Indiana in 1973 as a process engineer, and joined Teknor Apex in 2004 as Industry Manager for Wire and Cable and Communications products, eventually becoming their Marketing Director. Representing Teknor Apex on the VI's Operating Committee since 2013, Mike has dutifully represented the interests of independent compounders, which make up 15% of the U.S. PVC resin market.

Jim's leadership has played a pivotal role in efforts to lower industry emissions. Jim's extensive involvement with the VI, spanning various committees and initiatives, reflects his commitment to industry advancement. After identifying sources of sulfur oxide emissions at Orbia, Jim created a team to work that was able to reduce SO2 emissions by 30%, which led to a 5% decrease in overall emissions.

