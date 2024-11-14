The Vinyl Institute Recognizes 2024 Industry Partners of the Year

Vinyl trade association honors three industry partners

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI) presented Eric Cotterman of Cornerstone Building Brands, Mary Bachynsky formerly of Formosa, and John Stuart of Statehouse Strategy with its 2024 Industry Partners of the Year Awards at this year's annual meeting. The Industry Partner of the Year award recognizes allies who have made unique and valuable contributions on behalf of the industry's outreach, advocacy, and education programs.

"We are proud to be in a position to honor three of our industry's finest this year," said Ned Monroe, president & CEO of the VI. "Eric Cotterman is a tireless supporter of advancing the sustainability of the vinyl industry. Eric has been an integral part of the Revinylize recycling initiative and serves in key roles in the Vinyl Sustainability Council and the Sustainability Committee at the Polymeric Exterior Products Association. Mary Bachynsky is a regulatory expert and a key advocate for our industry. Her decades of experience in the environmental regulations space have been invaluable for educating on and defending the industry. John Stuart has been a stalwart defender of the vinyl industry across the many state houses of our country for decades. John is able to seamlessly jump from state to state and adapt to ever-changing legislative landscapes. Please join us in congratulating these three well-deserving individuals!"

Eric Cotterman is a Senior Product Manager at Cornerstone Building Brands and is consistently partnering with others to advance the sustainability of the vinyl industry. Mary Bachynsky retired from Formosa in 2020 and has continued to support the VI's regulatory work with her expertise. John Stuart has been a vital voice in state affairs in protecting and advocating for the vinyl industry.

Past winners of the award include Peggy Schipper, Stan Graveline, Dick Church, D'lane Wisner, Paul Graddon, Jim Gray, and Mike Patel.

About the Vinyl Institute:

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomers, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world's most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing, and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.

Media Contact

Gil Connolly, Vinyl Institute, 2027652200, [email protected], vinylinfo.org

SOURCE Vinyl Institute