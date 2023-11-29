The Vinyl Institute Recognizes 30 Facilities for Outstanding Health, Safety, and Environmental Performance

Special recognition of 7 VI member facilities with zero recordable OSHA incidents for five or more consecutive years and 13 member facilities with five or more consecutive years of outstanding performance under EPA's NESHAPs, and other environmental permit requirements.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI), the U.S. trade association representing manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), additives, and modifiers, announced the recipients of its annual health, safety, and environmental awards. These awards are given to VI-member companies for protecting the environment and improving worker safety at manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. This year, VI recognized 30 facilities with 48 awards for outstanding performance.

The U.S. vinyl raw material suppliers adhere to some of the most stringent government environmental and safety regulations in the world. These awards are based on data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP), and facility performance according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable incidents, other regulatory permit performance, and the EPA's Toxic Release Inventory data for air and water during the 2022 calendar year.

"The Vinyl Industry remains steadfast in our commitment to prioritizing the well-being of our workforce and advancing environmentally responsible practices for the safety of our communities, said VI President and CEO Ned Monroe. "Our member companies continue to prioritize worker safety and invest in and develop new ways to reduce emissions."

Safety Excellence Award

This award recognizes consistent adherence to OSHA safety regulations and recognizes plants with five or more consecutive years with no recordable incidents. The following facilities demonstrated continued outstanding performance in 2022:

Formosa Plastics Corporation, PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Point Comfort, Texas (12 consecutive years of performance)

(12 consecutive years of performance) Shintech Louisiana, LLC, PVC plant, Plaquemine, Louisiana (10 consecutive years of performance)

(10 consecutive years of performance) Teknor Apex, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Brownsville, Tennessee (9 consecutive years of performance)

(9 consecutive years of performance) Dow Chemical, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Louisville, Kentucky (7 consecutive years of performance)

(7 consecutive years of performance) Westlake Corporation, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Aberdeen, Mississippi (7 consecutive years of performance)

(7 consecutive years of performance) Westlake Corporation, EDC/VCM plant, Lake Charles South, Louisiana (7 consecutive years of performance)

(7 consecutive years of performance) OxyChem, EDC/VCM plant, Ingleside, Texas (6 consecutive years of performance)

Environmental Excellence Award

This award is based on an outstanding track record of performance for five or more consecutive years under EPA's NESHAPs, and other environmental permit requirements. The following facilities demonstrated continued outstanding performance in 2022:

Formosa Plastics Corporation, PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Point Comfort, Texas (12 consecutive years of performance)

(12 consecutive years of performance) Formosa Plastics Corporation, EDC-only plant, Point Comfort, Texas (11 consecutive years of performance)

(11 consecutive years of performance) OxyChem, EDC-only plant, Convent, Louisiana (11 consecutive years of performance)

(11 consecutive years of performance) Westlake Corporation, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Aberdeen, Mississippi (10 consecutive years of performance)

(10 consecutive years of performance) Westlake Corporation, PVC Compounding plant, Aberdeen, Mississippi (10 consecutive years of performance)

(10 consecutive years of performance) Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc., CPVC Compounding plant, Louisville, Kentucky (8 consecutive years of performance)

(8 consecutive years of performance) Westlake Corporation, PVC Compounding plant, Madison, Mississippi (7 consecutive years of performance)

(7 consecutive years of performance) Vestolit, PVC plant, Pedricktown, New Jersey (7 consecutive years of performance)

(7 consecutive years of performance) Teknor Apex, PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Fountain Inn, South Carolina (7 consecutive years of performance)

(7 consecutive years of performance) Westlake Corporation, PVC plant, Calvert City, Kentucky (6 consecutive years of performance)

(6 consecutive years of performance) Teknor Apex, PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Industry, California (5 consecutive years of performance)

(5 consecutive years of performance) Teknor Apex, PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Jamestown, North Carolina (5 consecutive years of performance)

(5 consecutive years of performance) Eastman Chemical Company, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Texas City, Texas (5 consecutive years of performance)

Environmental Honor Award

The criteria for this award includes emissions reduction under the NEHSAP, the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), and EPA's Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) data for air and water. This award is presented to two plants, one in the PVC category and one in the EDC/VCM category. The facilities achieving this award for performance during 2022 were:

PVC category: OxyChem, PVC plant, Pedricktown, New Jersey

EDC/VCM category: Formosa Plastics Corporation, EDC/VCM plant, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Safety Performance Award

This award recognizes efforts to improve worker safety based on federal OSHA recordable incidents, which are defined as occupational injury or illness resulting in medical treatment. This award, which recognizes plants with no recordable incidents for the reporting year. The following facilities demonstrated continued outstanding performance in 2022:

Formosa Plastics Corporation, PVC plant, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Formosa Plastics Corporation, EDC/VCM plant, Point Comfort, Texas

Formosa Plastics Corporation, PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Point Comfort, Texas

K-Bin Inc., PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Freeport, Texas

OxyChem, VCM plant, Deer Park, Texas

OxyChem, PVC plant, Deer Park, Texas

OxyChem, EDC-only plant, Geismar, Louisiana

OxyChem, EDC/VCM plant, Ingleside, Texas

OxyChem, PVC plant, Pedricktown, New Jersey

Shintech Louisiana, LLC, PVC plant, Plaquemine, Louisiana

Shintech Louisiana, LLC, PVC plant, Addis, Louisiana

Westlake Corporation, EDC/VCM plant, Calvert City, Kentucky

Westlake Corporation, PVC plant, Calvert City, Kentucky

Westlake Corporation, PVC plant, Plaquemine, Louisiana

Westlake Corporation, EDC/VCM plant, Plaquemine, Louisiana

Westlake Corporation, EDC/VCM plant, Lake Charles South, Louisiana

Westlake Corporation, EDC/VCM plant, Lake Charles North, Louisiana

Westlake Corporation, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Aberdeen, Mississippi

Dow Chemical, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Louisville, Kentucky

Eastman Chemical Company, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Texas City, Texas

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc., CPVC Compounding plant, Louisville, Kentucky

Teknor Apex, PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Industry, California

Teknor Apex, PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Jamestown, North Carolina

Teknor Apex, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Brownsville, Tennessee

Vestolit, PVC plant, Henry, Illinois

Vestolit, PVC plant, Pedricktown, New Jersey

