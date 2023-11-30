The Vinyl Institute Recognizes Wayne Vorhees with 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award

The Vinyl Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award was established in honor of the Vinyl Institute's founding director, Roy T. Gottesman, and recognizes outstanding service to the vinyl industry during a person's career.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI), presented Wayne Vorhees, of Pipelife Jet Stream, now General Shale, with the Vinyl Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award at its 2023 annual meeting. The Lifetime Achievement Award was established to recognize outstanding service to the vinyl industry over a person's career.

"Wayne has been an exemplary leader and an advocate for our industry for over four decades," said Ned Monroe, VI President and CEO. "He has worn many hats over the years, from general manager to Vice President of both Sales and Production, and now as a mentor. Few have had an impact on our industry like Wayne. On behalf of the Vinyl Institute and all of our partners, I am proud to present Wayne with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award."

Mr. Vorhees began his career in the pipe industry in 1979 as General Manager of Northern Pipe Products. He held the role until 1995, when the company was purchased by the Otter Tail Power Company, when he was promoted to President. In 2009, Mr. Vorhees went to work as Vice President of Sales for American Mapland, a plastics and machinery company. In 2010, Mr. Vorhees accepted a position at National Pipe as Vice President of Production. In 2015, Mr. Vorhees returned to American Mapland to design a new line of plastic pipe extrusion machinery. After briefly retiring, Mr. Vorhees joined Pipelife Jet Stream in a mentor position. When the company was acquired by General Shale, Mr. Vorhees took a leadership position within operations.

About the Vinyl Institute:

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world's most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.

