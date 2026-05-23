The Viral Custom Trading Card Brand Turning Everyday Photos Into One-of-One Collectibles

"People don't expect to see themselves or their kids turned into something that looks this real. That reveal moment is what makes it unforgettable." Post this

Designed to look and feel like authentic collectible cards, the personalized creations arrive sealed inside premium foil packs, creating a surprise reveal moment that has helped fuel the brand's rapid rise across social media.

"We wanted people to feel like they were opening something truly special — not just a gift, but a memory turned into a collectible," said founders Alec and Adam.

Customers can upload a photo directly from their phone, customize text and designs online in under a minute, and preview the finished card instantly before ordering. Each card is then professionally produced, slabbed in a collectible-style protective case, and shipped from Los Angeles.

What began as a niche idea for sports fans quickly evolved into a broader gifting trend, with customers now creating cards for birthdays, graduations, Father's Day, team celebrations, pets, fishing trips, family memories, and milestone moments.

The company says its reaction videos and customer content now generate millions of views across social media each month, with many videos capturing emotional reactions from children seeing themselves transformed into collectible-style stars for the first time.

Unlike traditional trading cards focused on professional athletes or celebrities, All-Star Artifacts centers the experience around personal memories and everyday moments.

All Star Artifacts has also earned a strong reputation among customers, maintaining a 4.9-star rating with more than 1,000 five-star reviews.

Media Contact

Arin, All-Star Artifacts, 1 8189194442, [email protected], www.allstarartifacts.com

SOURCE All-Star Artifacts