The Virtual Pharmacy Trade Show is now the Pharmacy500 Marketplace

RXinsider's Virtual Pharmacy Trade Show rebrands as Pharmacy500 Marketplace

WEST WARWICK, R.I., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to announce that the Virtual Pharmacy Trade Show has been officially rebranded as the Pharmacy500 Marketplace.

This evolution reflects our commitment to enhancing the value we deliver to pharmacy professionals and industry partners. While the Virtual Pharmacy Trade Show has provided a foundational digital platform for discovering innovative pharmacy products and services for more than 20 years, the Pharmacy500 Marketplace represents the next generation of that experience, offering a more dynamic, curated, and user-centric environment.

The Pharmacy500 Marketplace is designed to:

Showcase product and service providers across the pharmacy supply chain.

Deliver more intuitive search and discovery tools for pharmacy decision-makers.

Highlight 500+ leading companies that are actively shaping the future of pharmacy care.

Provide an enriched platform for education, engagement, and purchasing decisions.

This rebranding aligns with our strategic vision to elevate how pharmacy professionals access resources and make informed business decisions — anytime, anywhere.

We invite pharmacy professionals and solution providers alike to explore the Pharmacy500 Marketplace and experience firsthand how this platform redefines how the industry connects, collaborates, and grows.

About RXinsider:

Founded in 1999, RXinsider is a pharmacist-owned and operated communications and market intelligence company focused on pharmacy operations and the companies supporting dispensing pharmacies.

Through our publications, digital platforms, market research, and training resources, RXinsider educates pharmacy management and market professionals on the products, services, and trends that impact pharmacy operations across the supply chain.

For more information on RXinsider, please visit www.rxinsider.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Roy, RXinsider, 1 4013982717, [email protected], RXinsider.com

SOURCE RXinsider