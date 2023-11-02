The Voice of the Hematological Malignancy Patient: Are You Listening? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, gain insights into the drivers and benefits of patient centricity in the clinical trial landscape. Attendees will learn why patient-centric approaches are important in populations with hematological malignancies. The featured speaker will share regulatory perspectives on the patient experience in clinical trials. Attendees will learn how to design and execute patient-centric hematological malignancy clinical trials, with real-life examples.
TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar delving into the importance of patient-centricity in hematological malignancy clinical trials. At the heart of every therapeutic breakthrough are patients — and their loved ones — whose noble contributions to medical research pave the path to market for innovative treatments that improve outcomes and quality of life. In hematological malignancies — where global incidence is increasing and the median age for most diseases is 65-70 years of age — a patient-centered mindset is essential for addressing and overcoming barriers to clinical trial participation for this fragile patient population.
Increasingly, sponsors and regulators are emphasizing the importance of enhancing the patient experience in clinical trials to increase participation and generate meaningful data that truly reflects patients' needs and preferences. When implemented successfully, patient-centric strategies promote higher engagement and, ultimately, improved healthcare outcomes.
Join this webinar to gain insights into:
- Drivers and benefits of patient centricity in the clinical trial landscape
- Why patient-centric approaches are important in populations with hematological malignancies
- Regulatory perspectives on the patient experience in clinical trials
- How to design and execute patient-centric hematological malignancy clinical trials, with real-life examples
Join Ashley Herrick, PhD, Executive Director, Oncology Program Strategy, Premier Research, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10am BST/UK (11am CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Voice of the Hematological Malignancy Patient: Are You Listening?
