The Walkabouts Platform Receives Endorsement from the Active Schools Research Alliance

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActivEd, Inc., the leader in movement and learning lessons, received the official endorsement from the Active Schools Research Alliance for the Walkabouts platform, an active learning education platform for PreK through 5th grades students.

The Active Schools Research Alliance is a dynamic initiative dedicated to advancing the understanding and promotion of physical activity in schools. Through a shared commitment to rigorous research and collective efforts, the Active Schools Research Alliance aims to drive positive change and contribute valuable insights to the broader discourse of creating and sustaining an active school culture.

The Alliance reviews programs that aim to increase physical activity in school to improve physical and mental health as well as academic achievement. Upon review of the Walkabouts platform, the Alliance endorsed the platform, stating that it is backed by "strong research evidence of program feasibility and effectiveness." In addition, the endorsement asserted that the Walkabout platform can be used for all core subjects in Pre-K through 5th grades and that professional development and resource videos for teachers are included.

Dr. Julian A. Reed, Co-Founder and CEO, said, "We are thrilled to receive this endorsement from the Active Schools Research Alliance, a leading organization working to reimagine how schools can engage students to embrace healthy, active lifestyles."

The Walkabouts platform includes a full spectrum of gamified, movement-based lessons for PreK through 5th grade students as well as corresponding Walksheets, worksheets with a movement component. Teachers using the Walkabouts platform consistently report student improvement in cognitive abilities, classroom behavior, and academic achievement.

To learn more about the Walkabouts platform, its impact on student learning, and the research of movement and learning, visit www.walkabouts.com.

About ActivEd and the Walkabouts Platform

The Walkabouts platform, developed by ActivEd, is an online, on-demand system that integrates proven kinesthetic techniques into standards-based math, language arts, reading, and social studies lessons for PreK through 5th grade students. The flexible online educational supplement delivers fun and engaging lessons that are research-based and proven to enhance cognition, sharpen focus, and improve student behavior. To learn more about the science of movement and learning and the platform, visit Walkabouts.com, or follow on social media at LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and @getwalkabouts on X.

