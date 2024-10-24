The Walker Virginia Center Opens Doors for Tours in Glen Allen, Virginia

This is an example of what we do best—delivering top-notch results for our clients while creating remarkable living environments. - Andrew Chisholm, Director of Multifamily Management at Drucker + Falk Post this

The project is being developed in collaboration with Rebkee, a Richmond-based real estate development and investment firm. Over the past 30 years, Rebkee has developed or repositioned over 5 million square feet of residential and commercial space. Rebkee is known for consistently creating long-term value for its partners, investors, and communities. Since its founding in 1991, the firm has become one of the Mid-Atlantic's most respected real estate development firms, with a diversified portfolio of retail, single-tenant, and mixed-use assets.

The Walker Virginia Center marks the second successful venture in the enduring partnership between Drucker + Falk and Rebkee. The two companies previously collaborated on the Bella Apartment Homes in Midlothian, VA. This ongoing partnership highlights their shared commitment to delivering high-quality residential communities.

The Walker Virginia Center just began leasing in October and the amount of leases are already reflecting the strong interest in this premier community.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and over 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use, and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

Amanda McCrowell, Drucker + Falk, 757-406-1187

