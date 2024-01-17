The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA) is Pleased to Announce its 2024 Calendar of Virtual and Hybrid Educational Events for Financial Technology Professionals

The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a series of educational events (virtual and hybrid) during 2024 on technologies including AI, Cyber, Observability, Infrastructure, Digital Experiences, and ROI.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a series of educational events (virtual and hybrid) during 2024 on technologies including AI, Cyber, Observability, Infrastructure, Digital Experiences, and ROI.

WSTA educational events include analysts, consultants, technology vendors, and members sharing ideas and best practices to assist financial firms to effectively capitalize on technology advances and deal with industry challenges. A key WSTA differentiator is that its content is developed by financial technology professionals for financial technology professionals. WSTA members receive complimentary attendance and technology vendors participate through speaking and other sponsorships.

The WSTA will also host several social networking events throughout the year to provide in-person opportunities for financial services and technology professionals to connect with each other in a relaxed atmosphere.

2024 Educational and Social Events currently scheduled:

January 23rd – Social Networking at The Pierre Hotel, NYC, In-Person

February 1st – Future-Proofing Infrastructure, Virtual

March 7th – Unleashing AI, In-Person & Virtual

April 17th – Observability, Virtual

May 7th – WSTA Charity Golf Classic, NJ In-Person

May 16th – Navigating Cyber Threats, Virtual

September 19th – Mastering Digital Experiences, Virtual

October 23rd – Enabling Business Transformation with AI, Virtual

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.

The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's educational newsletter, TechTrends, provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.

Media Contact

Jo Ann Cooper, Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA), 7325308808, [email protected], www.wsta.org

