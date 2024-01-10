The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA) is Pleased to Welcome Helene Sing, Head of Enterprise Change Governance and Integration, to its 2024 Board of Directors

The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit financial services organization that provides technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, is pleased to welcome Helene Sing, Head of Enterprise Change Governance and Integration, BNY Mellon, to its 2024 Board of Directors.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit financial services organization that provides technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, is pleased to welcome Helene Sing, Head of Enterprise Change Governance and Integration, BNY Mellon, to its 2024 Board of Directors.

At BNY Mellon, Helene Sing is responsible for defining and embedding policy, governance, controls, training, and tools for change/transformation initiatives across the company. Her prior roles at BNY Mellon include Head of Enterprise Portfolio Management and Head of Technology Change Integration Governance. She was also Co-Chair of the Women in Technology employee resource group for two years.

In a career spanning 20 years, Helene has held senior positions in the financial (Bank of America, UBS, Barclays) and healthcare industries (Johnson & Johnson and McKinsey & Company) leveraging multi-disciplinary capabilities to drive business and technology outcomes. Her expertise spans transformation and change management, product management and business Management.

Helene earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Information Systems and Technology from Drexel University, a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers Business School, and professional certifications in Agile Coaching (ICP-ACC), Scrum Master (PSM), Product Owner (PSPO), Release Train Engineer (SaFE RTE), Project Management (PMP), Process Excellence (Six Sigma Black Belt), and Supply Chain Management (CSCP).

The WSTA would like to thank its 2024 Board of Directors for volunteering their time, experience and expertise which allows the organization to continue to serve as a valuable resource for the financial industry.

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.

The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's educational newsletter, TechTrends, provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.

