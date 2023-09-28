The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA) is Pleased to Welcome Lina Gladstein to its 2023 Board of Directors

The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit financial services organization that provides technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, is pleased to welcome Lina Gladstein to its 2023 Board of Directors.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit financial services organization that provides technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, is pleased to welcome Lina Gladstein to its 2023 Board of Directors.

Lina Gladstein is a genuine people leader, recognized as an expert relationship manager and an innovative thinker. Her core strategy involves harnessing strategic communications and relationship management skills in building trust, delivering optimal value, and creating long-term alliances with customers, vendors, industry peers, and team members.

She is an experienced executive, who leverages advanced leadership skills to build, develop, and manage high-performing technical teams with a diverse workforce across multiple geographic locations. Not only does she lead high-performing teams, but she is trusted by her colleagues and team-members for her rational decision-making and valuable expert insights.

In her current position as the Head of Enterprise Technology Infrastructure and Operations at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY), Lina leads centralized operations, infrastructure engineering, IT service management, and end-user support services. She also coordinates with centralized service providers on matters of shared infrastructure across the Federal Reserve System. In all aspects of her work, Lina is always focused on customer service, bringing even greater focus to improving business outcomes.

Prior to joining the FRBNY, she held several technology-based roles including application development, database administration, integration services, and IT service management at global and US Gas and Electric Utilities. In this role, she implemented an IT Governance system, enabling effective management of the multi-provider ecosystem. This resulted in robust service delivery, meeting, and/or exceeding all global service level agreements.

In addition to having several technology certifications, Lina also holds a degree in Applied Mathematics and an MBA from Pace University in Information Systems and Financial Management. In addition to her work, Lina is actively involved in the community of her organization, serving as a leadership advisor for the WoMEN Resource Network.

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.

The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's educational newsletter, TechTrends, provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.

