The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA) is Pleased to Welcome Ranjit S. Samra, Managing Director, JPMorgan Chase, to its 2023 Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit financial services organization that provides technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, is pleased to welcome Ranjit S. Samra, Managing Director, JPMorgan Chase, to its 2023 Board of Directors.

Ranjit Samra is the Head of Technology for J.P. Morgan Wealth Management at JPMorgan Chase (JPMC). Ranjit oversees technology for the U.S. wealth management division, including Chase Wealth Management, J.P. Morgan Advisors, J.P. Morgan Online Investing and J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors. Leading a global team of over 1,000 technologists, he drives technology infrastructure, innovation and modernization for wealth management products to deliver fully integrated digital client and Advisor experiences across all channels.

Ranjit joined JPMC in March 2018, as the Head of Controls, Legal and Regulatory Technology in Corporate Technology. Before joining JPMC, Ranjit was the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Corporate Services Technology at Credit Suisse and served in multiple roles at Morgan Stanley.

Ranjit is an experienced CIO with over 30 years of global financial services experience developing software solutions across a broad spectrum of businesses including Wealth Management, Corporate Functions, Commercial Real Estate Investing and Private Equity, Equity Research Analytics, Global Custody and Prime Brokerage. Ranjit also successfully established 'start-up' Technology Centers for Morgan Stanley in Mumbai and Montreal. He is a highly entrepreneurial leader with a proven track record of building and motivating high performing teams, developing strong business partnerships and leading large application development teams through modern engineering practices and digital transformational programs. Ranjit is passionate about developing leaders and has served as a mentor throughout his career.

Ranjit earned a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from City University and a Master of Business Administration from Cass Business School, both in London, U.K. Ranjit has lived and worked in six global cities: London, Luxembourg, Zurich, New York, Mumbai and Montreal.

The WSTA would like to thank its 2023 Board of Directors for volunteering their time, experience and expertise which allows the organization to continue to serve as a valuable resource for the financial industry.

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.

The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's educational newsletter, TechTrends, provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $317 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at http://www.jpmorganchase.com.

