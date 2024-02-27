The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA) to Hold Hybrid Event on "Unleashing AI" for Financial Technology and Business Professionals

"At this event, we highlight best practices for AI operations and governance, as well as touching on forthcoming new technologies and their implications," says Johna Till Johnson, Nemertes CEO and WSTA content committee chair. Post this

"Financial services firms are at the forefront of AI deployment and value creation," says Johna Till Johnson, Nemertes CEO and WSTA content committee chair. "At this event, we highlight best practices for AI operations and governance, as well as touching on forthcoming new technologies and their implications."

Event Description

Join us for "Unleashing AI" as we explore the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and financial services. This hybrid in-person/virtual event brings together industry experts, thought-leaders, and professionals from financial services firms to explore the current and future implications of AI for their businesses.

Tailored for technology professionals at financial services firms, this event offers a high-level perspective on the transformative potential of AI. Attendees will:

Gain exclusive insights into the latest advancements in AI as our experts delve into topics such as large-language models (LLMs), generative adversarial networks (GANs), neural nets, and their impact on the financial landscape.

Discover real-world use cases that highlight how AI is reshaping decision-making, risk analysis, and customer engagement within the industry.

Whether you attend in person or virtually, this event provides a platform for stimulating discussions and the exchange of ideas!

The interactive panel provides validated best practices for managing AI initiatives, including governance, operations, and quality assurance. Our team of experts shares the insights they've gleaned working with AI and applying it to their organizations. We provide a candid discussion of the challenges, pitfalls, and benefits of AI, and answer audience questions about the same. Our goal is to provide a concise shortlist of effective practices that technology professionals can apply at their financial services organizations, regardless of the state of their AI initiatives.

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.

The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's monthly TechTrends newsletter provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.

About Nemertes

Nemertes is a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies. Since 2002, we have provided strategic recommendations based on data-driven operational and business metrics to help organizations deliver successful technology transformation to employees and customers. Simply put: Nemertes' better data helps clients make better decisions. http://www.nemertes.com

Media Contact

Jo Ann Cooper, Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA), 7325308808, [email protected], www.wsta.org

