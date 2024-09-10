The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA) to Hold Virtual Event on "Enabling Business Transformation with AI" for Financial Technology and Business Professionals

"Companies of all sorts and sizes are experimenting with LLM technologies in everything from big data analytics to memo writing," notes John Burke, CTO of Nemertes, "while at the same time wrestling with how to bring AI into their organizations responsibly, and to show a return on the investment." Post this

"Companies of all sorts and sizes are experimenting with LLM technologies in everything from big data analytics to memo writing," notes John Burke, CTO of Nemertes, "while at the same time wrestling with how to bring AI into their organizations responsibly, and to show a return on the investment. Financial services technology leaders and practitioners need to learn from their peers and step up to these new demands."

Event Description

Now that the AI genie is out of the bottle, financial services firms are on the hook to make sure it delivers on its promise. This virtual event showcases strategies and tactics for realizing the value of AI while minimizing risk and maintaining the requisite security.

This virtual event brings together industry experts, thought leaders, and professionals from financial services firms to share and showcase how they're capitalizing on AI in their organizations.

Tailored for technology professionals at financial services firms, this event offers a detailed look into how AI is evolving at financial firms. Attendees will:

Gain insight into the development of AI technologies including large-language models (LLMs), generative adversarial networks (GANs), neural nets, and their impact on the financial landscape.

Learn practical and actionable tactics and strategies for improving decision-making, supporting customer engagement, and streamlining operational processes via the use of AI.

Discover solid best practices for de-risking AI and ensuring that their organizations align appropriately with regulatory and compliance frameworks and requirements.

This engaging event provides a platform for stimulating discussions and the exchange of ideas, and delivers practical insight for attendees seeking to "up their AI game".

Panel Discussion: Best Practices in AI Implementation, Management, and Governance

This panel of industry all-stars shares their insight and wisdom on strategies and tactics that actually work when it comes to AI implementation, management, value realization, and governance.

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.

The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's educational newsletter, TechTrends, provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.

About Nemertes

Nemertes is a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies. Since 2002, we have provided strategic recommendations based on data-driven operational and business metrics to help organizations deliver successful technology transformation to employees and customers. Simply put: Nemertes' better data helps clients make better decisions. http://www.nemertes.com

Media Contact

Jo Ann Cooper, Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA), 7325308808, [email protected], www.wsta.org

