The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA) to Hold Virtual Event on "Future-Proofing Infrastructure" for Financial Technology and Business Professionals

"Future-proofing data centers? Isn't the best way to go to the cloud? Nope. Some things shouldn't or can't be pushed to the cloud, and responsible enterprises need to be planning for playing host to important workloads for years to come," says John Burke, CTO, Nemertes.

Event Description

As cloud becomes multi-cloud and financial firms explore edge computing and next-generation networking, understanding the shape of things to come is critical. Join us at this virtual session as we dive into the transformative power of cloud and edge computing and next-generation network infrastructure.

Together, we'll explore topics such as multicloud governance, provisioning, orchestration, operations, networking as a service, and service mesh technology, all tailored for financial services.

During the panel discussion on "Architecting Next-Generation Infrastructure," our panel of industry experts discusses what technologies financial services firms should be deploying first, second, and third as they refresh their infrastructure to support emerging applications. This panel session brings together experts from financial firms and the vendor community to discuss how best to architect, engineer, and manage next-generation infrastructure.

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.

The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's monthly TechTrends newsletter provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.

About Nemertes

Nemertes is a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies. Since 2002, we have provided strategic recommendations based on data-driven operational and business metrics to help organizations deliver successful technology transformation to employees and customers. Simply put: Nemertes' better data helps clients make better decisions. http://www.nemertes.com

Media Contact

Jo Ann Cooper, Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA), 7325308808, [email protected], www.wsta.org

SOURCE Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)