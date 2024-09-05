The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA) to Hold Virtual Event on "Mastering Digital Experiences" for Financial Technology and Business Professionals

The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual educational event on "Mastering Digital Experiences" on September 19, 2024.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual educational event on "Mastering Digital Experiences" on September 19, 2024.

Speakers at this event include Keynote and Panel Moderator: Joseph Kennedy, Partner, PwC; Premier Sponsor: Riverbed Technology and Speaking Sponsor: Verizon Business. Financial Services firms will also be on the panel. For more information, please visit: https://www.wsta.org/event/digital-experience-dcx-dex/

Event Description

This event explores the DCX and DEX strategies bringing in the biggest wins for financial services firms. Join us for an insightful session exploring the limitless potential of DCX and DEX! We'll dive into topics including:

Personalization & Customization

How can financial services firms leverage data analytics and AI to create highly personalized experiences?

How can they anticipate and meet the needs of both customers and employees?

Omni-channel Engagement & Compliance

How can financial services firms create a seamless experience for customers across multiple digital channels such as mobile apps, websites, social media, and chatbots?

What guardrails should be in place to balance the need for seamless experiences with compliance and privacy standards?

Uses for AI

Can we finally build chatbots that customers and employees find helpful and want to use?

How can we gauge employee and customer sentiment without having to ask for feedback directly?

Is a custom GPT right for your organization?

We know AI can automate repetitive tasks for us. How can it assist with choosing the best tasks to automate?

Panel Discussion: Crafting a World-Class DCX/DEX Program

Join our financial services thought leaders and technology experts as we discuss how to put together a world-class program for DCX and DEX. We'll talk about emerging technologies, operational excellence, and the most critical KPIs for measuring success. And we'll share the pitfalls and challenges. This lively and engaging dialogue will spark ideas and insights for all participants.

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.

The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's educational newsletter, TechTrends, provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.

Media Contact

Jo Ann Cooper, Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA), 7325308808, [email protected], www.wsta.org

