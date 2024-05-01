The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA) to Hold Virtual Event on "Navigating Cyber Threats" for Financial Technology and Business Professionals

"It takes a resilient security community to counter evolving cyber threats and we are proud to support the WSTA and its members in these efforts," said Kory Patrick, Director, Global Commercial Financial Services at Booz Allen Hamilton. Post this

"Cybersecurity threats to the financial services industry grow more complex every day," said Kory Patrick, Director, Global Commercial Financial Services at Booz Allen Hamilton. "It takes a resilient security community to counter evolving cyber threats and we are proud to support the WSTA and its members in these efforts. Events like this are valuable opportunities to share cybersecurity best practices within the financial services community."

Event Description

As cyber threats continue to evolve, it's imperative to stay (at least) one step ahead of the attackers. Designed exclusively for security specialists in the financial services industry, this event explores the latest advances, challenges, and best practices for securing financial institutions and banking firms.

Topics include zero trust security, threat intelligence, risk management, data security, secure cloud computing, compliance, identity management, and emerging technologies shaping the future of cybersecurity.

Panel Discussion "Implementing Zero Trust: Lessons Learned"

Financial firms were among the first to implement zero-trust security (even before NIST defined the architecture). But the road to zero-trust wasn't smooth; many firms encountered rocks and potholes. This panel session focuses on how to streamline your zero trust path, regardless of where you are in the journey. We highlight technologies and practices that provided us with measurable benefits, and shine a spotlight on some of the challenges (and how to overcome them).

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.

The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's monthly TechTrends newsletter provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.

