The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA) to Hold Virtual Event on "The Future of Cybersecurity" for Financial Technology and Business Professionals

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual educational event on "The Future of Cybersecurity" on October 19, 2023.

Speakers at this event include Keynote and Panel Moderator: Johna Till Johnson, CEO and Founder, Nemertes; representatives from financial services; Premier Sponsor: Fortinet; Speaking and Panel Sponsors: Check Point, Cohesity, and Rubrik; and Polling Sponsor: Tanium. For more information, visit: https://www.wsta.org/event/future-cybersecurity-financial-services/

"When it comes to cybersecurity, the old adage that what got you here, won't get you there holds true," says Johna Till Johnson, CEO of Nemertes and WSTA content committee chair. "Practices that worked effectively in the past will no longer protect financial firms from coming threats."

Event Description

Financial services firms know all too well that cybersecurity threats are continually growing in power and sophistication. To counter those threats, cybersecurity teams and initiatives need to stay continually focused on the future: Only by putting in place forward looking defenses can they stay protected.

This event focuses on the cybersecurity strategies, technologies, and practices that will help financial firms fight the "next war" in cybersecurity—the one that's just over the horizon.

Topics include:

Zero Trust Security

Quantum computing and cryptography

Blockchain protection

Protecting the Metaverse

Cybersecurity automation, ML, AI

Advanced predictive analytics

Mobile protection

Third-party risk management

Cloud workload protection

Application security testing

Collaboration security

Data protection

API Security

The panel of industry experts discusses how the threat landscape (and regulatory environment) is growing and changing and shares best practices on how to adapt to these changing environments. They discuss emerging cybersecurity technologies and their potential impact on financial services firms, as well as how SecOps needs to adapt to help firms confront emerging challenges.

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.

The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's educational TechTrends provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.

About Nemertes

Nemertes is a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies. Since 2002, we have provided strategic recommendations based on data-driven operational and business metrics to help organizations deliver successful technology transformation to employees and customers. Simply put: Nemertes' better data helps clients make better decisions. http://www.nemertes.com

