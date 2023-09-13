The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA) to Hold Virtual Event on "The Future of Work" for Financial Technology and Business Professionals

The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual educational event on "The Future of Work" on September 21, 2023.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual educational event on "The Future of Work" on September 21, 2023.

Speakers at this event include Keynote and Panel Moderator: Joseph Kennedy, Partner, PwC; Premier Speaking Sponsors: Palo Alto Networks and Verizon Business; Speaking Sponsor: eShare, and Panel Sponsor: RingCentral. For more information, please visit: https://wstaorg.info/482Ow6b

Event Description

Everything about work is changing. To attract and retain top talent, financial services firms need to take a holistic approach to ensure exceptional employee experience from hire to retire.

Taking a holistic approach means investing in the tools, technologies, and practices that enable employee satisfaction. During this session, we will cover topics including next-gen collaboration and interaction, the future of end-user computing, and much more.

A panel of leading industry specialists will consider how their idea of work has evolved and unearth the trends that will shape the future of work. They will outline the ways that the employee experience in the workplace will shift and deep dive into the best practices to improve employee satisfaction and productivity. They will discuss the tools and technologies that power cutting edge work and provide insight into the challenges that companies are facing in finding and retaining talent.

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.

The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's educational newsletter, TechTrends, provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.

