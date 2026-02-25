The Waltzman Institute Introduces the Preservé™ Minimally Invasive Breast Augmentation Technique

"Breast augmentation continues to evolve. Preservé™ allows us to enhance shape and volume with greater respect for the body's natural anatomy. This is the future of aesthetic breast surgery: less invasive, more precise, and beautifully natural." Post this

Designed to reduce breast tissue disruption while enhancing natural shape and proportion, this innovative procedure can help patients achieve their desired volume with smaller implants. Best of all, with Preservé™ you can expect natural-looking results.

As a trusted authority in plastic surgery, Dr. Waltzman is known for combining surgical expertise with artistic vision. His approach emphasizes balanced proportions, individualized treatment planning, and meticulous technique. That is why he is so excited about Preservé™.

"Breast augmentation continues to evolve," said Dr. Waltzman. "Preservé™ allows us to enhance shape and volume with greater respect for the body's natural anatomy. This is the future of aesthetic breast surgery: less invasive, more precise, and beautifully natural."

Offering Preservé™ further distinguishes The Waltzman Institute as a destination for women seeking less invasive breast enhancement with natural-looking results.

Women interested in learning more about Preservé™ minimally invasive breast implants and other advanced breast augmentation options are encouraged to contact The Waltzman Institute to schedule a private consultation.

About The Waltzman Institute

The Waltzman Institute provides comprehensive plastic surgery, medical spa, and wellness treatments in Long Beach, CA, and serves patients in and around Los Angeles and Orange Counties, as well as all of Southern California.

Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Josh Waltzman and his team are committed to personalized care that puts each patient's individual goals and needs first.

