The WASH Foundation and Las Vegas Sands Announce 2025 Drop by Drop Project Grant Recipients: USJ Macao's Green Shields Project and CI Singapore's Youth in Nature Program

The WASH Foundation and Sands Announce 2025 Drop by Drop Grant Recipients: USJ and CI

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The WASH Foundation, a global leader in water, sanitation, hygiene, and education, and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced 2025 Drop by Drop Project grant recipients: the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) in Macao for support of its Green Shields mangrove restoration initiative and Conservation International (CI) Singapore for support of its Youth in Nature environmental education program.

The Drop by Drop Project is a collaboration between The WASH Foundation and Sands to invest in innovative water stewardship projects in Macao and Singapore. Since its inception in 2019, the program has supported local champions in advancing water conservation, ecosystem restoration, and community engagement programs.

Both USJ and CI Singapore are previous Drop by Drop Project grant recipients with a strong record of research, education, and community engagement. USJ has successfully led large-scale community mangrove restoration in Macao, while CI has advanced youth-led water conservation and environmental education through its 10 for Zero initiative in Singapore. Both organizations will build on their previous impact with the new 2025 grant projects that are already underway.

The University of Saint Joseph's Green Shields Project

USJ's Institute of Science and Environment is leading the Green Shields project, which focuses on restoring and protecting mangrove habitats in Macao. By leveraging mangroves as a nature-based solution, the initiative aims to strengthen natural defenses against flooding, improve water quality, and foster biodiversity. The project also includes community education and citizen science activities to empower Macao residents as environmental stewards.

Conservation International Singapore's Youth in Nature Program

CI Singapore's Youth in Nature program is designed to inspire and equip young people to become champions for water stewardship and biodiversity. Through immersive educational experiences and hands-on activities, such as responsible catch-and-release fishing, seafood heritage market tours, and fishball-making workshops, the program fosters a deeper appreciation for Singapore's natural resources and encourages responsible environmental action among youth, including at-risk youth within the community.

"The Drop by Drop Project demonstrates the power of partnership in advancing water stewardship and environmental sustainability," said Steffani Fields, executive director at The WASH Foundation. "We are honored to support both the University of Saint Joseph and Conservation International Singapore as they lead innovative, community-driven initiatives that improve health and transform lives. These two organizations stand as pillars of global stewardship, protecting precious water resources while building a better future for people and planet alike."

"Through The Drop by Drop Project, we empower innovative programs that protect natural ecosystems and educate about conservation practices in our communities, and these long-term partners have demonstrated they are leaders in both areas," Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer at Sands, said. "We have been impressed with their accomplishments in previous Drop by Drop Project grant programs and are excited to see how these new initiatives will bring positive impact to Macao and Singapore."

For more information on The Drop by Drop Project, please visit: thewashfoundation.org/dropbydrop

About The WASH Foundation

Improving Health. Transforming Lives.

The WASH Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to transform the lives of women, children, and communities worldwide and improve their health by providing them with enhanced access to clean water, improved sanitation, hygiene education and supplies, and critical hygiene supplies for disaster relief. The WASH Foundation partners with local governments and nongovernmental organizations to strengthen communities' policies, systems, and infrastructure for future generations.

Since its establishment in 2009, The WASH Foundation has helped serve over 17.4 million people, helped provide disaster relief supplies to 1.7 million people, and distributed over 91.3 million bars of soap and 7.1 million hygiene and comfort kits. To learn more about The WASH Foundation and its global impact, please visit https://thewashfoundation.org.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao, The Londoner Macao®, The Parisian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao and Four Seasons® Hotel Macao, and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

About Conservation International Singapore

PEOPLE NEED NATURE — Conservation International has worked to spotlight and secure the critical benefits that nature provides to humanity since our inception in 1987. Combining fieldwork with innovations in science, policy and finance, we have worked with partners to support the protection of more than 13 million square kilometers (5 million square miles) of land and sea across more than 70 countries. Today, with offices in more than two dozen countries including Singapore and a worldwide network of thousands of partners, our reach is truly global. Building upon a strong foundation of science, partnership and field demonstration, Conservation International empowers societies to responsibly and sustainably care for nature, our global biodiversity, and for the well-being of humanity.

About University of Saint Joseph

The University of Saint Joseph is a multicultural Catholic University of Macao, China. Founded in 1996 and modeled after top universities in Europe, the University is now a hub for international collaboration and ranks top 50 in the world for Quality Education (Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2021). Students at the University of Saint Joseph, across degree programs, are trained in ethical leadership, environmental stewardship, and creative problem-solving. Through the University's Institute of Science and Environment, local ecosystems are studied in a global context leading to research, public education, policy consultation, and cross-disciplinary partnerships that contribute to the sustainable development of Macao and the surrounding region.

