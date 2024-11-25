The Washington, D.C. Home of Longtime CNN News Anchor Chris Wallace Hits the Market

Presented as a Private Exclusive listing by Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby's International Realty, the historic Kalorama residence offers a rare opportunity in one of Washington, D.C.'s most sought-after neighborhoods

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTR Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to present the personal residence of esteemed CNN news anchor Chris Wallace to the global marketplace.

Presented as a Private Exclusive listing by Michael Rankin, Founding Partner of TTR Sotheby's International Realty, the Wallace residence is one of the finest offerings in Washington, D.C.'s historic and highly sought after Kalorama neighborhood.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the Georgian Revival style residence was originally built in 1920 for department store founder Frank R. Jellef.

Featuring 7,000 square feet of interior living space, the residence includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an abundance of original architectural details including arched doorways, decorative crown molding, and marble fireplaces.

During Mr. Jellef's tenure, the home played host to a number of notable figures, including the late Senator Ted Kennedy, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and Academy Award Winning Actor George Clooney.

Purchased by Mr. Wallace and his wife Lorraine in 1997, the home maintains its historic charm while offering an abundance of contemporary amenities, including a spacious landscaped terrace, a guest suite with its own kitchenette, and a spacious living room adorned with a large bay window.

The Wallace residence is offered for sale as a Private Exclusive by Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby's International Realty. To learn more, visit michaelrankin.sothebysrealty.com.

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is regarded as one of the highest-performing real estate firms in the United States. With 12 brokerage offices and over 500 real estate associates throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership allowed us to capture more than $4 Billion in closed sales in 2023 while also serving as one of the Washington Metropolitan Area's foremost leaders in corporate philanthropy. To learn more, visit us at https://sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.

Media Contact

Byron V. Hughey, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, 1 7034471992, [email protected], https://sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir

SOURCE TTR Sotheby's International Realty