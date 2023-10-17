The Washington International Horse Show Brings Thrilling Five-Star Jumping, Top Hunters, Entertaining Exhibitions, and Special Events to Prince George's County, Maryland

It's so meaningful to us to bring our 65 years of equestrian history, world-class sport, entertainment, and fun to an area that supports and celebrates horses, and a venue that's both horse and rider friendly - Victoria Lowell, WIHS President Tweet this

"After the wonderful response to the show last year at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, MD, we are delighted to be back this year with international world cup jumping at the five-star level, with some of the best riders in the world including Olympic medalists, top national hunter competitors--professional, amateur and child riders, plus community and charity events," said Victoria Lowel, WIHS President. "It's so meaningful to us to bring our 65 years of equestrian history, world-class sport, entertainment, and fun to an area that supports and celebrates horses, and a venue that's both horse and rider friendly. We are proud to have had such a positive economic impact on Prince George's County and look forward to working together to share the wonder of horses with everyone."

"The Washington International Horse Show is an important and substantial event that impacts our economy, boosts interests in the equine activities that are available within Prince George's and contributes greatly to helping us further develop our sports sector," said Leslie W. Graves, President & CEO Experience Prince George's. "We are honored to offer an event of this caliber for visitors near and far to experience firsthand at one of the finest arenas in the region."

WIHS attendees will experience the beauty and athleticism of the finest horses and riders in the country and the world. Daytime events include a variety of hunter and jumper divisions for professional, adult, junior and child riders. Evening events are comprised of international show jumping, entertaining exhibitions and WIHS Equitation Final, including:

"WIHS Goes Western" at MARS Barn Night – Thursday, October 26

Cheer on horses and riders in a night of entertainment for all with special "WIHS Goes Western"-themed events for youth and barn groups. Competition includes top international jumping with the $78,000 Welcome Stake and $40,000 Accumulator Costume class. Contest entry deadline is Oct. 19, and winners will be announced at the show.

WIHS Military Night presented by Boeing – Friday, October 27

Experience exhilarating show jumping at its finest as WIHS salutes the U.S. Armed Forces and first responders on Military Night presented by Boeing. International riders are in the saddle for the $78,000 Speed Final with the American flag Jump for TAPS, supporting Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. Events include the WIHS Shetland Pony Steeplechase, famed Australian horseman Guy McLean and his string of horses, and international show jumping riders trying a new discipline in Army vs. Navy Barrel Racing.

Special ticket offers are available for U.S. military, including active duty, reserve, retirees, and disabled veterans as well as first responders: law enforcement, paramedics, and firefighters.

World Cup Night – Saturday, October 28

The ring will be electric as top horses and riders from around the world take center stage for the $450,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Washington CSI5*-W for the President's Cup presented by Experience Prince George's, with the biggest, most challenging jumps and the largest purse of the show.

Prior to the marquee event is the work-off for the three-phase WIHS Equitation Final, where a panel of judges will determine which talented junior rider will be named WIHS Equitation champion. For added entertainment, junior jockeys will saddle up for the wildly fun WIHS Shetland Pony Steeplechase.

WIHS Kids' Day presented by Delta Air Lines

Free, Educational and Fun

A variety of activities are planned for WIHS Kids' Day events, including pony rides, a grooming station, face painting, a horseless horse show where kids can jump on foot to win ribbons, a pony kissing booth, ponies, and more. Admission is free for this event.

Economic Impact

According to an economic impact study conducted by Stephen S. Fuller, professor emeritus at George Mason University, WIHS 2022 was an important source of economic activity and contributed $9.85 million to Prince George's County, with further growth potential expected in the coming years.

Tickets

The 65th annual Washington International Horse Show will take place Oct. 23-29 at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Daytime admission is free. No ticket is required for daytime sessions on Monday through Sunday, October 23-29, including early evening competition on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Tickets for evening events are available on Ticketmaster.com and can also be purchased in person at The Show Place Arena Box Office upon arrival, while available.

For more information, please visit http://www.wihs.org. Please join on social: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok, and tag #WIHS2023, #FEIWorldCup, #TimeToBeat and #Longines.

About Washington International Horse Show

Established in 1958, the Washington International Horse Show is one of North America's most prestigious, competitive, and entertaining equestrian events. Highlights include the $406,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Washington CSI5*-W for the President's Cup, the WIHS Equitation Finals and Children's and Adult Hunter and Jumper Championships, plus popular community and charity events, including WIHS Kids' Day and Barn Night. WIHS is an official USEF Heritage Competition, and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization. For more information, visit wihs.org.

