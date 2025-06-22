The Washington Post Names Leading HR Outsourcing Firm, INFINITI HR, A 2025 Top Washington-Area Workplace for the Third Time

INFINITI HR has been recognized as a top place to work in the small business category of The Washington Post's 2025 Top Places to Work list

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading national human resources outsourcing firm, INFINITI HR, has been named one of The Washington Post's 2025 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area for the third year. INFINITI HR was one of 250 firms recognized because of its dedicated team and dynamic, people-first culture.

Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees include technology companies, real estate firms, and financial service providers among them.

"For 12 years, The Washington Post's Top Workplaces list has served as an essential resource for D.C.-area professionals, equipping them with unparalleled insight into the best local companies to work for, as heard directly from their employees," said Bronwen Latimer, the editor for Special Initiatives at the Washington Post. "This year we have highlighted 250 companies who are making a difference in business and in our communities."

"What makes INFINITI HR a top place to work? Our people," INFINITI HR CEO Scott Smrkovski said. "This recognition means the world to us as three time winners (2025, 2022, and 2019). Our people are who make us a trusted partner, innovation hub, and the values-driven organization we aim to be every day."

The Washington Post is hosting an awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 18 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit the link. To see the Top Workplace profile for INFINITI HR, visit the link.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that provides customized HR solutions, payroll, risk management, and benefits administration to businesses nationwide. As an IRS-certified PEO, INFINITI HR empowers companies to optimize their human capital while reducing costs and ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations. Learn more at infinitihr.com.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning media publisher dedicated to holding truth to power through impactful and consequential journalism. With the mission to connect, inform and enlighten, its trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions are consumed daily by millions of readers around the world. Learn more at washingtonpost.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is an HR technology company committed to building and promoting award-winning, people-first cultures. As the research firm powering the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, Energage leverages employee survey insights to identify and celebrate exceptional organizations at regional, national, and industry levels. Our all-in-one platform equips companies to attract top talent, unlock potential, and keep employees engaged — driving culture, growth, and performance. Learn more at energage.com and topworkplaces.com.

