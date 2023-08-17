The "Welfare Cliff" Isn't Real--But the Pit of Dependency Is

Escaping the pit of dependency is possible, but it requires a serious focus on policies that work, not scare tactics that freeze people into inaction out of fear of falling off an imaginary cliff. True welfare reform promotes work and earned income, which can lift millions out of dependency. Tweet this

"Escaping the pit of dependency is possible, but it requires a serious focus on policies that work, not scare tactics that freeze people into inaction out of fear of falling off an imaginary cliff," said Sam Adolphsen, the report's author and policy director at FGA. "If policymakers are serious about improving lives, they should concentrate on true welfare reform that promotes work and earned income, which can lift millions out of dependency."

Key findings of the report include:

Enrollment and spending in welfare programs have grown dramatically in recent years, largely driven by increases in able- bodied adults receiving benefits.

Most able-bodied adults on welfare do not work at all.

Despite the age-old talking point about welfare programs having a "cliff," most programs have already incorporated transitional benefits.

The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) is a non-profit, multi-state think tank that promotes public policy solutions to create opportunities for every American to experience the American Dream. To learn more, visit TheFGA.org.

