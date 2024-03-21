The Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Announces 2024 Dates, September 5-8

Now in its 32nd year, the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale, the popular four-day event showcasing excellence in the art of one-of-a-kind, handmade furniture, fashion, jewelry and home décor inspired by the spirit of the American West, will take place September 5-8, 2024, at the Snow King Events Center in scenic Jackson, Wyoming. A highlight of the Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival, the event features a live auction, a runway fashion show, and an unparalleled shopping opportunity for unique, legacy pieces ranging from cutting-edge contemporary to ultra-traditional by top makers from across the country, along with local flair in the form of catered bites, craft cocktails and more.
JACKSON, Wyo., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bringing together a superb collection of artists and designers in the fashion, furniture and home décor industries since 1992, the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale (WDC) returns to the Snow King Events Center in scenic Jackson, Wyoming, with its 32nd annual four-day extravaganza, September 5 – 8, 2024. The only event of its kind – and a signature event of the Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival – the WDC encapsulates the spirit of the West, honoring artisans and their handmade works of functional art ranging from cowboy to contemporary while providing a space where guests can explore, shop, eat, drink and mingle, discovering creative excellence to admire, inspire and acquire at every turn.
The WDC Exhibit + Sale kicks off on Thursday, September 5, with the Preview Party + Fashion Show, a celebratory soiree that's a favorite event in the mountain resort town as a place to see and be seen. Guests enjoy adding Western flair to their personal attire for the party and sipping specialty cocktails and spirits from the handful of open bars and tasting an array of catered bites while exploring the showroom to shop handmade pieces directly from the creators. The finale of the fête is the live fashion show, where cowboy couture collections cavort down the runway to lively music. And all of the pieces strutting the catwalk, including one-of-a-kind dresses, jackets, wraps, custom boots, hats, handbags and jewelry from 15 top designers, are available for purchase.
Following Thursday night's grand opener, the showroom hosts three full days, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., of the WDC Exhibit + Sale where guests can browse, shop and order custom pieces directly from the artists while enjoying daily sponsored happy hours and other festive giveaways. With nearly 100 juried artists accepted to showcase museum-quality work at the event, there are opportunities for all to find and connect with a talented maker and take home a piece of furniture, art, clothing or jewelry that may become a storytelling legacy piece to be relished, then shared with generations to come.
With new and returning artists and guests annually, the event is both a reunion and a completely new discovery, which, in turn, often becomes a tradition. "The Western Design Conference sets a high bar for the caliber of work accepted and still each year I am amazed at the level of talent showcased," says executive director Allison Merritt. "The event hosts passionate creatives who return or join the family each year. I'm always happy to hear from exhibitors and guests how unique and inspirational the WDC is; the artists and exhibitors are that trendsetting inspiration."
Tickets can be purchased in advance at westerndesignconference.com or at the door at the Snow King Events Center, 100 E Snow King Ave, Jackson, Wyoming. An Exhibit + Sale day-pass costs $30 and is good for one entire day of entry, including a free Happy Hour. Preview Party + Fashion Show tickets for the evening's live auction, runway show, open bars and festive catering stations are $100/person; VIP reserved seating at the Preview Party + Fashion Show is $175/per person.
About the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale:
Celebrating 32 years in 2024, the annual Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale is a four-day, multimillion-dollar event that brings together craftspeople, collectors, interior designers, architects, and fashion designers with a love of the West. The Western Design Conference was founded in Cody, Wyoming, to promote contemporary artists working in historical American craft methods. The Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale moved to Jackson Hole in 2007, where Executive Director Allison Merritt continues the strong commitment to Western arts in Wyoming while expanding the reach of the show. Additional information, including schedules and tickets, is available at westerndesignconference.com.
