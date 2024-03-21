The Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Announces 2024 Dates, September 5-8

"The Western Design Conference sets a high bar for the caliber of work accepted and still each year I am amazed at the level of talent showcased," says executive director Allison Merritt. Post this

Following Thursday night's grand opener, the showroom hosts three full days, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., of the WDC Exhibit + Sale where guests can browse, shop and order custom pieces directly from the artists while enjoying daily sponsored happy hours and other festive giveaways. With nearly 100 juried artists accepted to showcase museum-quality work at the event, there are opportunities for all to find and connect with a talented maker and take home a piece of furniture, art, clothing or jewelry that may become a storytelling legacy piece to be relished, then shared with generations to come.

With new and returning artists and guests annually, the event is both a reunion and a completely new discovery, which, in turn, often becomes a tradition. "The Western Design Conference sets a high bar for the caliber of work accepted and still each year I am amazed at the level of talent showcased," says executive director Allison Merritt. "The event hosts passionate creatives who return or join the family each year. I'm always happy to hear from exhibitors and guests how unique and inspirational the WDC is; the artists and exhibitors are that trendsetting inspiration."

Tickets can be purchased in advance at westerndesignconference.com or at the door at the Snow King Events Center, 100 E Snow King Ave, Jackson, Wyoming. An Exhibit + Sale day-pass costs $30 and is good for one entire day of entry, including a free Happy Hour. Preview Party + Fashion Show tickets for the evening's live auction, runway show, open bars and festive catering stations are $100/person; VIP reserved seating at the Preview Party + Fashion Show is $175/per person.

Celebrating 32 years in 2024, the annual Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale is a four-day, multimillion-dollar event that brings together craftspeople, collectors, interior designers, architects, and fashion designers with a love of the West. The Western Design Conference was founded in Cody, Wyoming, to promote contemporary artists working in historical American craft methods. The Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale moved to Jackson Hole in 2007, where Executive Director Allison Merritt continues the strong commitment to Western arts in Wyoming while expanding the reach of the show. Additional information, including schedules and tickets, is available at westerndesignconference.com.

