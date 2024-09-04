The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa Introduces a Serene Haven in the 'Pearl of the Pacific'

"The Westin Bora Bora blends the serene landscape of the island with top-tier accommodations, breathtaking ocean views, and a wide array of on- and off-property experiences, ensuring an unforgettable stay for every guest." Post this

Guests will be treated to a host of world-class amenities, including the largest swimming pool in Bora Bora – an infinity pool at the heart of the resort, bordered by six cabanas facing the beach, a swim-up pool bar and waterfall cascading from the second floor into the pool – as well as a private lagoon, diverse culinary experiences, and locally-inspired wellness offerings. At the renowned Eco Center Bora Bora, the resort will support the vital mission of protecting sea turtles and marine ecosystems, championing environment stewardship in their tropical paradise.

Providing the iconic overwater living experience, The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa features 128 overwater bungalows, many of which include their own private plunge pools, and all of which offer expansive views of the lagoon, island, or Mount Otemanu. Each overwater bungalow has been positioned to avoid direct sightlines, ensuring total privacy and a unique and memorable view for each guest. The resort also offers 14 spacious family-friendly beach bungalows overlooking the lagoon. Designed to offer modern and refined comfort blended with Polynesian hospitality, the bungalows embody the essence of discreet luxury. Every room features the signature Westin Heavenly Bed, Sleep Well Lavender Balm soothing bedside amenity, and Westin Sleep Well Menu, a curated selection of sleep-enhancing superfoods to be enjoyed in-room.

Design

The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa's architectural design is based on a harmonious integration between contemporary luxury and the island's natural beauty. Inspired by traditional Polynesian forms, the architecture reinterprets these elements with modern and clean lines, and the use of large openings and natural materials creates a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. Each building has been carefully oriented to frame the spectacular views of the lagoon and Mount Otemanu, maximizing interaction with the landscape while minimizing the visual impact of the structures.

The resort's public spaces further extend this immersion into nature, with thoughtfully designed areas that reflect the surrounding natural elements, creating a sense of serenity and calm. Every space in the resort, from the rooms to the common areas, evokes calm and serenity, in harmony with the local culture and the majestic landscapes of Bora Bora.

Natural materials, such as wood and stone, are used to bring natural warmth and authenticity to the interiors. The color palette also reflects these natural elements, favoring neutral and soothing tones such as beige, cream and soft gray, reminiscent of white sand beaches and corals. Touches of blue, evoking the changing shades of the lagoon, have been added sparingly to create focal points that recall the ocean and sky of Bora Bora.

Dining

The resort is home to six distinct dining concepts, offering a range of cuisine and unique experiences — from a locally sourced fine dining restaurant to a laid-back beachside eatery. With menus that feature fresh local flavors and ingredients, the culinary offerings at The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa are designed to be the perfect complement to guests' surroundings. Guests will enjoy an array of vibrant settings and menus including:

Tipanier: This playfully elegant all-day French Polynesian bistro offers a breakfast buffet in the morning and delectable lunch and dinner options, set in a space designed to showcase the beauty of Bora Bora and its Tipanier flower. Its carefully crafted menu incorporates seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, with signature dishes such as the A'ahi, a grilled tuna steak served with Provencal Bayaldi, arugula, and sweet & sour vinaigrette, and the Moa, the Chef's reinterpretation of the local Chicken Fafa featuring free-range chicken prepared two ways: baked and braised with taro leaf and coconut milk.

Maere: At the resort's signature restaurant, guests will embark on an exciting culinary journey with a constantly-evolving menu as spectacular as the surroundings. The ever-changing menu will use only the freshest local ingredients, complemented by an extensive selection of wine. Signature offerings include an entrée of homemade dried swordfish seasoned with spices and exotic chutney, Laquered Mahi Mahi paired with Korean kimchi and banana chutney, and a slow-cooked pineapple ribbon with basil granita and spiced jelly for dessert.

Varavara: Guests can enjoy beachfront fine dining for both lunch and dinner at this laid-back restaurant. Offering steaks, seafood and lighter fare coupled with bright and refreshing cocktails, the menu features standout dishes like Fenua, a Tahitian fish crudo with tuna, local lime, coconut milk, and crunchy vegetables, and Manga, glazed beef short ribs with mango and chili, served with crushed potato and olive oil.

Honu Tiki: The beach bar offers frozen drinks, nibbles, and light snacks, all served by the beach crew, allowing guests to enjoy the stunning views.

Te Ava: Guests can savor a range of vibrant dishes from the menu while admiring the beautiful panorama of Bora Bora Island , then dive into the infinity pool and swim over to the swim-up bar, which offers refreshing beverages and select dishes.

'O'a Bar: The outdoor lobby-lounge bar offers signature craft cocktails, where can guests take in spectacular sunsets with a view of Mt. Otemanu while enjoying live music.

Wellness

For those seeking enhanced wellness, the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio and the Heavenly Spa by Westin™ offer cutting-edge facilities and treatments, allowing guests to experience complete wellbeing in both body and soul. The resort's wellness area is a true haven of peace and refuge, offering spaces for relaxation that are surrounded by lush vegetation with soothing views of the lagoon and beyond.

The Heavenly Spa features treatments inspired by Polynesian wellness traditions and natural settings, as well as Asian-inspired and holistic therapies aimed at harmonizing mind and body wellness. The spa focuses on natural and organic products with locally sourced ingredients. Their primary facial care partner Phytoceane, a local brand rooted in the benefits of natural resources, offers pure, effective ingredients for well-being treatments that combine expert skincare, sensory delights, and a total sense of escape, aligning perfectly with the spa's ethos.

One of the spa's two signature spa treatments is the Heavenly Spa Bora Bora Massage, a Swedish massage using organic coconut oil that promotes physical relaxation and mental upliftment. During the massage, the therapist will invite guests to meditate on positive thoughts. The second signature treatment, the Tupuna Polynesian Ritual, is a 90-minute treatment that honors Polynesian culture. 'Tupuna' means 'ancestors' in Tahitian, and the ritual pays homage to the traditions of the ancestors with a Tamiti Traditional Body Treatment consisting of a body scrub using locally sourced sea salt from Bora Bora, coconut shells, organic virgin coconut oil, and noni oil that will leave skin soft and smooth. Following the treatment, guests will enjoy a Polynesian Taurumi (massage) which uses traditional ancestral techniques and dancing movements to relax the body and mind.

The WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio offers a comprehensive fitness experience, perfect for travelers looking to maintain their wellness routines. Guests can enjoy a wide array of top-tier gym equipment, including cardiovascular machines such as treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes, and rowing machines. For strength training, the studio provides free weights, weight machines, and mats with balance balls. Beyond the equipment, the studio also offers a selection of fitness classes like yoga, Pilates, and even Tahitian dance, catering to diverse fitness preferences. The complimentary WestinWORKOUT Gear Lending program allows guests to borrow the fitness equipment they need so they can move well both in their guestroom and outside.

Activities

Guests can fully immerse themselves in Bora Bora's stunning beauty and rich culture through a range of activities. On the water, they can explore the lagoon by stand-up paddle board or kayak. On land, options abound from beach volleyball and Hydrofoil bikes to yoga, water yoga, Pilates, and paddle yoga sessions. The WestinWORKOUT Routes, in collaboration with Strava, provide scenic running routes around the property, making it easy to stay active while exploring the destination. In addition, guests can dive into the cultural traditions of Bora Bora through local crafts and workshops and learn the art of coconut palm weaving, create shell crafts, or participate in a flower crown weaving session. Guests can also experience the culture of the island with the resort's weekly Polynesian evening complete with a mouthwatering buffet dinner and dances, or by taking a Tahitian dance class to learn the traditional movements of the region. For those looking to explore beyond the resort, snorkeling, scuba diving, and deep-sea fishing excursions offer further adventures off-property.

Eco Center Bora Bora

The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa shows its commitment to ecological sustainability through its beloved Eco Center Bora Bora. Originally established in 2000 in collaboration with the Direction of the Environment (DIREN) of French Polynesia, the revamped center will focus on the protection and conservation of sea turtle species, developing sustainable management of ecology in French Polynesia and educating and raising awareness among locals and travelers alike with a variety of immersive and educational experiences for guests. Guests can learn about the protection and conservation of sea turtles in French Polynesia with a guided tour, slideshow and observation of the turtle feeding. For a more interactive, hands-on experience, guests can help prepare meals for the Eco Center's residents; assist caretakers as they observe and provide care to the turtles; or spend an entire day with the Eco Center Bora Bora team, engaging in food preparation, tank cleaning, public presentations, care, and observation.

Rates start at $1,000, for stays beginning September 3, 2024. For more information about The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa and to book a stay, visit https://www.westinborabora.com.

