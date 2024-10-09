The Wild West Hollywood Takes the WeHo Experience to Europe**

The WILD based in the popular nightclub district of West Hollywood in Los Angeles, shares its nocturnal experience across the globe and made its mark in the party capital of the world Ibiza followed by a successful introduction down the French Riviera to Cannes.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This past month, West Hollywood's best-kept secret, *The Wild*, brought its unique nightclub experience to two of Europe's glittering party capitals: Ibiza, Spain, and Cannes on the French Riviera.

The powerhouse team leading "The Wild" experience is music impresario Bryan Patrick Franklin and Rock Music Royalty Roger & Sarina Taylor.