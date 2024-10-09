The Wild West Hollywood Takes the WeHo Experience to Europe**

The WILD based in the popular nightclub district of West Hollywood in Los Angeles, shares its nocturnal experience across the globe and made its mark in the party capital of the world Ibiza followed by a successful introduction down the French Riviera to Cannes.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This past month, West Hollywood's best-kept secret, *The Wild*, brought its unique nightclub experience to two of Europe's glittering party capitals: Ibiza, Spain, and Cannes on the French Riviera.
The powerhouse team leading "The Wild" experience is music impresario Bryan Patrick Franklin and Rock Music Royalty Roger & Sarina Taylor.
The event featured some of Hollywood's notable nightlife royalty, including techno music queen LUCIANA and international DJ Derek Monteiro.
LUCIANA and Derek teamed up to deliver electrifying performances that wowed the crowds in both Ibiza and Cannes, leaving partygoers dancing the night away and turning many into instant fans of this dynamic duo.
Hosting the nights was none other than the Queen of *The Wild* herself—drag superstar Scarlett BoBo—who added her signature high-energy presence to the event.
*The Wild* team undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the European scene, uniquely blending West Hollywood and Los Angeles vibes with the excitement of European nightlife.
