The William Stanley CFO Group Expands Services with Strategic Acquisition of Craft & Company CPAs

This philosophy has consistently delivered transformative outcomes, helping businesses optimize cash flow, enhance operational performance, and implement strategic financial structures that create long-term value. With this acquisition, the William Stanley CFO Group expands its capacity to serve a broader segment of business owners, equipping them with the strategic guidance and financial infrastructure necessary to accelerate growth and strengthen their market position.

"Over the past few years, we've had the privilege of working alongside exceptional business leaders who are driving remarkable companies," said Delker, Founder and CEO of The William Stanley CFO Group. "This acquisition enables us to extend our proven approach to a broader segment of the market, offering the same level of executive financial leadership that has helped our clients achieve measurable success. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we are dedicated to ensuring they have the financial strategies and insights necessary to thrive."

The William Stanley CFO Group was recently recognized with the prestigious Tampa Bay Chamber Small Business of the Year award, a testament to its impact as a trusted financial partner to business leaders focused on innovation, resilience, and sustainable expansion.

"My clients are like family to me," said Jefferson Craft, founder of Craft & Company CPAs. "They will be in smart, capable hands with Michelle."

About The William Stanley CFO Group

The William Stanley CFO Group is a boutique financial services firm providing comprehensive financial leadership, strategic advisory, and advanced financial planning to businesses seeking a higher caliber of financial insight and operational efficiency. With the recent acquisition of Craft & Company, CPAs, the firm has expanded its offerings to include enhanced tax capabilities—further strengthening its ability to provide comprehensive financial support for business owners navigating growth, complexity, and long-term strategy.

To learn more about The William Stanley CFO Group, visit: thewilliamstanleycfogroup.com.

